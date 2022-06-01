Look Fantastic’s bank holiday sale is here with up to 40% off – these are the cult classic bargains to buy

The platinum jubilee is an extra-special commemoration of Her Majesty’s 70-year reign and the cherry on the celebration cake has to be the four-day bank holiday weekend.

Whether you’re dressing up for the occasion , will be hosting a right royal afternoon tea or are thinking of firing up the barbecue , there’s definitely excitement in the air.

That goes for shoppers looking to bag a bargain too, as retailers are offering big jubilee bank holiday savings to mark the occasion.

Among those offering deals is Look Fantastic. Its royal event is offering up to 40 per cent off nearly 4,000 products, and you’ve got until midnight on Monday 6 June to grab some decent discounts on your go-to beauty and haircare favourites.

From Mac and Olaplex to Isle of Paradise and Urban Decay, we’ve put together a list of cult classics currently on sale with a royally reduced price tag.

Isle of Paradise hyglo self tan face serum: Was £21.95, now £16.46, Lookfantastic.com

This gradual tanning buy has a drop applicator and can be easily added into any skincare routine by mixing it in with your moisturiser. Currently on offer at just over £16, it comes with a decent saving of about a fiver.

We included the tanning serum in our review of the best face tanners where our tester noticed the results “looked very natural as it developed”. The vegan-friendly self tan is infused with skincare ingredients including hyaluronic acid, which explains why our tester also said the formula “packs a hydrating punch leaving skin looking bright, plump and well-nourished”. We’d say it’s well worth stocking up, ready for a sun kissed summer look.

Olaplex bundle: Was £78, now £52, Lookfantastic.com

Shop a selection of Olaplex goodies, making the most of this 33 per cent discount. The bundle includes the no.3 hair perfector, No.6 bond smoother and No.7 bonding oil, all in full-sized bottles. Designed to protect, repair and add shine to hair, the trio can be used on dry and damp locks.

We put all three to the test in our Olaplex hair products review , with our tester noticing “a whole lot less frizz” and noted that they loved “how shiny [their] hair looked” when using the bond smoother and bonding oil together. Those dual product results make this multi-buy saving even more tempting.

Mac stack mascara mega brush: Was £26, now £20.80, Lookfantastic.com

A fairly recent launch from the global make-up brand, Mac stack mascara comes in two brush options to cater for different lash preferences. This is the mega brush for volume, and it’s currently got 20 per cent off, while the micro brush for precision and control is still full price (£26, Lookfantastic.com ). Dial up the make-up drama with this thickening version, that’s also created to lift and lengthen eyelashes.

We reviewed both Mac stack mascaras , and our tester said the mega brush “will no doubt be the preferred wand for most people, as it’s designed for those with longer, fuller lashes in mind.”

Liz Earle the essentials bundle: Was £52, now £31, Lookfantastic.com

Liz Earle cleanse and polish is a skincare buy which has iconic beauty status, and you’ll find a 200ml bottle in this set, alongside other essential goodies. The entire bundle comes with an impressive 40 per cent saving, and it also includes some smaller sized products for travel or just trying them. These are: a 50ml instant boost skin tonic, 15ml skin repair light cream, 50ml eyebright soothing eye lotion, and a smaller 30ml tube of cleanse and polish hot cloth cleanser.

Philip Kingsley elasticizer: Was £35, now £28, Lookfantastic.com

Elasticizer is a haircare product which was initially created for Hollywood leading lady Audrey Hepburn, as the world’s first pre-shampoo treatment. Ingredients include hydrolysed elastin to increase the hair’s elasticity and strengthen strands.

We featured the elasticizer in our Gamechangers section, highlighting the rave reviews it regularly gets. Our writer described this haircare saviour as “reliably rehydrating and relaxing to apply”, which is a “worthy investment” that produces “consistent and tangible results.” This reduced price isn’t as much of a stretch either.

Urban Decay naked heat palette: was £46, now £34.50, Lookfantastic.com

Add a pop of colour to your peepers this summer and shop with a sizzling 25 per cent saving. There are twelve shades in total and these include matte, metallic and shimmery shades. You’ll also find a full-sized blending brush and mirror inside too.

In our best eyeshadow palettes guide , we included a similar Urban Decay naked palette and the writer emphasised that this brand is known for “wearable colours to make light work of layering and blending”. Whether you like a light sweep of shimmer and a bolder smoky eye, this is a bank holiday deal worth diving into.

