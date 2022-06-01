Doja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox Lead 2022 BET Awards Nominations

Click here to read the full article.

BET has revealed the anticipated list of nominees lined up for a potential win at the 2022 BET Awards .

With six total nods, Doja Cat has earned the most nominations at this year’s celebration set for June 26. Ranking second in nomination count are Ari Lennox and Drake with four each.

Additionally, Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, Future , H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan , Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar , Lil Baby , Mary J. Blige, and Tems are the third-highest with three nominations each.

Doja Cat’s six nominations include the top coveted categories in Video of the Year for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA as well as Album of the Year for her Pop Rap-R&B hybrid album Planet Her. The Grammy Award-winning musician is also up for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, ‘BET Her, and Best Collaboration.

The BET Awards 2022 nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, explains the press release. The group is comprised of an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts.

Taraji P. Henson is back as host of the live event. Connie Orlando, BET’s Executive Vice President, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy, and News will oversee the 2022 BET Awards, along with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, who will serve as co-executive producer for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers.

View the full list of nominees for the 2022 BET Awards below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

“Essence” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

“Every Chance I Get” Dj Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” BIA Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video Of The Year

“Family Ties” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Have Mercy” Chlöe

“Kiss Me More” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Pressure” Ari Lennox

“Smokin’ Out The Window” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Way 2 Sexy” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director Of The Year

Anderson .Paak A.K.A. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album Of The Year

An Evening With Silk Sonic Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic

Back Of My Mind H.E.R.

Call Me If You Get Lost Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy Drake

Donda Kanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her Doja Cat

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“All In Your Hands” Marvin Sapp

“Come To Life” Kanye West

“Grace” Kelly Price

“Hallelujah” Fred Hammond

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

Jireh Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

“We Win” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her Award

“Best Of Me (Originals)” Alicia Keys

“Good Morning Gorgeous” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy” Chlöe

“Pressure” Ari Lennox

“Roster” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman” Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (Uk)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (Drc)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Little Simz (Uk)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League Djz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

Candyman

King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer Of Soul

The Harder They Fall

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes ( Bel Air)

Anthony Anderson ( Black-Ish)

Damson Idris ( Snowfall)

Denzel Washington ( The Tragedy Of Macbeth)

Forest Whitaker ( Respect | Godfather Of Harlem)

Jabari Banks ( Bel Air)

Sterling K. Brown ( This Is Us)

Will Smith ( King Richard)

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis ( King Richard )

Coco Jones ( Bel Air)

Issa Rae ( Insecure)

Jennifer Hudson ( Respect)

Mary J. Blige ( Power Book Ii: Ghost)

Queen Latifah ( The Equalizer)

Quinta Brunson ( Abbott Elementary)

Regina King ( The Harder They Fall)

Zendaya ( Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman Of The Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman Of The Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

Lebron James

Stephen Curry