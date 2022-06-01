ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox Lead 2022 BET Awards Nominations

By DeMicia Inman
 5 days ago

BET has revealed the anticipated list of nominees lined up for a potential win at the 2022 BET Awards .

With six total nods, Doja Cat has earned the most nominations at this year’s celebration set for June 26. Ranking second in nomination count are Ari Lennox and Drake with four each.

Additionally, Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, Future , H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan , Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar , Lil Baby , Mary J. Blige, and Tems are the third-highest with three nominations each.

Doja Cat’s six nominations include the top coveted categories in Video of the Year for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA as well as Album of the Year for her Pop Rap-R&B hybrid album Planet Her. The Grammy Award-winning musician is also up for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, ‘BET Her, and Best Collaboration.

The BET Awards 2022 nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, explains the press release. The group is comprised of an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts.

Taraji P. Henson is back as host of the live event. Connie Orlando, BET’s Executive Vice President, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy, and News will oversee the 2022 BET Awards, along with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, who will serve as co-executive producer for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers.

View the full list of nominees for the 2022 BET Awards below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

“Essence” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

“Every Chance I Get” Dj Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” BIA Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video Of The Year

“Family Ties” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Have Mercy” Chlöe

“Kiss Me More” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Pressure” Ari Lennox

“Smokin’ Out The Window” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Way 2 Sexy” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director Of The Year

Anderson .Paak A.K.A. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album Of The Year

An Evening With Silk Sonic Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic

Back Of My Mind H.E.R.

Call Me If You Get Lost Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy Drake

Donda Kanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her Doja Cat

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“All In Your Hands” Marvin Sapp

“Come To Life” Kanye West

“Grace” Kelly Price

“Hallelujah” Fred Hammond

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

Jireh Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

“We Win” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her Award

“Best Of Me (Originals)” Alicia Keys

“Good Morning Gorgeous” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy” Chlöe

“Pressure” Ari Lennox

“Roster” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman” Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (Uk)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (Drc)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Little Simz (Uk)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League Djz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

Candyman

King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer Of Soul

The Harder They Fall

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes ( Bel Air)

Anthony Anderson ( Black-Ish)

Damson Idris ( Snowfall)

Denzel Washington ( The Tragedy Of Macbeth)

Forest Whitaker ( Respect | Godfather Of Harlem)

Jabari Banks ( Bel Air)

Sterling K. Brown ( This Is Us)

Will Smith ( King Richard)

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis ( King Richard )

Coco Jones ( Bel Air)

Issa Rae ( Insecure)

Jennifer Hudson ( Respect)

Mary J. Blige ( Power Book Ii: Ghost)

Queen Latifah ( The Equalizer)

Quinta Brunson ( Abbott Elementary)

Regina King ( The Harder They Fall)

Zendaya ( Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman Of The Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman Of The Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

Lebron James

Stephen Curry

Kendrick Lamar Screening “We Cry Together” Short Film Exclusively At LA Theatre

Click here to read the full article. Kendrick Lamar’s latest album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers caused an uproar across the music landscape, as the long-awaited album from the Compton-based rapper addressed a litany of topics both controversial and personal. One of the most polarizing songs from the album’s tracklist came from the Alchemist-produced “We Cry Together” featuring Taylour Paige. The fan-favorite relationship epic tackles an emotionally abusive romance and how the cyclical nature of trauma exists within. However, Kendrick Lamar has even grander plans for the critically acclaimed performance, as the song will receive the short film treatment.More from...
NFL
Yara Shahidi Graduates From Harvard University: “It’s Surreal To Have Finally Hit This Major Milestone”

Click here to read the full article. Yara Shahidi can now say she’s completed her ultimate goal of graduating college. The 22-year-old actress and philanthropist graduated from the Ivy League entity, Harvard, on Thursday (May 26). In her cap, gown, and custom Dior outfit, the grown-ish and black-ish star posted on Instagram to celebrate the achievement. “Yara (noun): a Harvard graduate #ITSOFFICIAL #CLASSOF2022,” she captioned her photo.More from VIBE.comMegan Thee Stallion Graduates From Texas Southern University, Honored By CongressAnthony Anderson Will Not Return For Season 22 Of 'Law & Order'Here's Why Anthony Anderson Says Tracee Ellis Ross Didn't Like Him For Nearly 10 Years Yara enrolled in...
COLLEGES
Yo Gotti To Headline Dallas Southern Pride Juneteenth Celebration

Click here to read the full article. Memphis mogul and rap star Yo Gotti has been tapped as the headliner of Dallas Southern Pride’s Juneteenth Unity Weekend Festival, which will take place on June 16-19, 2022. Gotti will take the stage at Amplified for the festival’s Mega Party, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 18, at 10 p.m., with additional performances by Erica Banks and Yella Beezy. Other acts confirmed to perform during the four-day festival include City Girls, Saucy Santana, and Moneybagg Yo, who are slated for sets at the Juneteenth Unity Festival and Pool Party, which is scheduled that...
DALLAS, TX
UGK And 8Ball & MJG’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle Put Southern Pride On Full Display

Click here to read the full article. Unity in the name of Hip-Hop was the overarching theme of the Verzuz battle between legendary rap duos UGK and 8Ball & MJG on Thursday evening (May 26), with each side embracing the other in an unabashed show of southern pride. Taking place in Atlanta—neutral ground considering UGK hails from Port Arthur, Texas and 8Ball & MJG proudly rep Memphis, Tennessee—the festivities were hosted by southern luminary and veteran DJ and radio personality Greg Street. The event drew a raucous crowd of diehard fans who were ready and willing to rap along with...
MEMPHIS, TN
Doja Cat Airs Out All Hound Dogs In “Vegas” Video From ‘Elvis’ Soundtrack

Click here to read the full article. While she recovers from the tonsil surgery she underwent in May, Doja Cat is keeping her fans fed with a scintillating new song inspired by sin city. A single from the forthcoming Elvis soundtrack, “Vegas” interpolates “Hound Dog,” as the Grammy-nominated lyricist airs out fraudulent men who prefer to keep their dirt under wraps. Cleverly flipping the mantra of Elvis Presley’s home away from home, Doja Cat assures the canines she’s dated, “I’m losin’ my patience/ This ain’t stayin’ in Vegas/ There’s more sides to the story/ I’ma tell everybody.”More from VIBE.comDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari...
MUSIC
Steph Curry Receives NBA’s Inaugural Magic Johnson MVP Award

Click here to read the full article. Steph Curry has added another trophy to his collection. The point guard received the NBA’s inaugural Magic Johnson Award after the Golden State Warriors’ Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks for a slot in the NBA Finals. Curry, who had 15 points in the Warriors’ 120-110 close-out win over the Mavericks, finished the playoff series averaging 23.8 points per game. He also won the award unanimously, as all nine media members with votes chose him as the recipient on their ballot. The award will be given to the Western Conference Finals MVP moving...
DALLAS, TX
Future And Drake’s “Wait For U” Almost Became A Kanye West Track

Click here to read the full article. Future achieved his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last month with “Wait For U,” featuring Drake and Nigerian singer-songwriter, Tems. Along with the historic feat for the Atlanta rapper, the track has also managed to go platinum, as tweeted by Chart Data. However, with the song’s continuous stream of success, it could be difficult for fans to imagine the track sounding any different than the version that found its way on Future’s latest album, I Never Liked You. Well, there was a moment where that was actually the case....
CELEBRITIES
Chlöe Represents For The Ladies On Capella Grey’s Official “Gyalis (SHEmix)”

Click here to read the full article. Chlöe Bailey of the talented sister-duo Halle x Chloe released a viral impromptu live performance of her singing a remix to singer-songwriter Capella Grey’s Gold-certified hit, “Gyalis” in early May. After the video quickly garnered over 3 million views and became a viral smash, beloved fans and even celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, SZA, Fivio Foreign and more demanded that an official version be released.More from VIBE.comFivio Foreign Shows His Soft Side Alongside Chlöe In "Hello" Music VideoDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox Lead 2022 BET Awards NominationsChlöe To Star In Will Packer-Produced Youth...
MUSIC
