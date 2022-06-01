ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian announces new skincare line: SKKN BY KIM

By Rebecah Jacobs
 5 days ago

Kim Kardashian just announced her latest business endeavor.

The multi-hyphenate recently shut down both her makeup line, KKW Beauty, and her perfume line, KKW Fragrance, to work on a rebrand, likely reworking the names since she’s no longer Kim Kardashian West amid her divorce from Kanye West .

With those projects on the backburner, it looks like the reality star had some extra time to work on a new company : a skincare line. Kardashian took to Instagram to announce the project on Wednesday, June 1, posting some new photos of herself along with pictures of the SKKN BY KIM product line.

“I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish,” Kim wrote in her caption. “I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way.”

She continued, “You will experience refillable packaging, and clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity. I created this line so that everyone can feel confident in their skin, and I can’t wait to finally be able to share it with you!”

SKKN BY KIM is launching on June 21 at 9a PT / 12p ET exclusively on SKKNBYKIM.COM


