ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Melissa McCarthy, John Legend, H.E.R., Kevin Bacon Among Presenters for the 82nd Peabody Awards

By Michael Schneider
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Melissa McCarthy, Morgan Freeman, John Legend, Kevin Bacon , Ethan Hawke, Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj, Riz Ahmed, LeVar Burton and H.E.R. are among the presenters who are confirmed for this year’s 82nd Annual Peabody Awards . Those stars and others will be on hand to introduce and award this year’s 30 Peabody Award winners, which will be announced across four days next week.

The Peabody Awards will announce winners every day between June 6 and June 9, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. PT every morning on Peabody’s Twitter account (@PeabodyAwards), Instagram (@PeabodyAwards), Facebook page (Peabody Awards) and website ( https://peabodyawards.com/ ). Users can also find the presentations via the hashtags #PeabodyAwards and #StoriesThatMatter.

Every morning, a celebrity presenter will announce each winner; the short videos will include those introductions and acceptance speeches.

The full list of presenters for the 82nd Annual Peabody Awards includes Riz Ahmed, Christiane Amanpour, Kevin Bacon, W. Kamau Bell, LeVar Burton, Jelani Cobb, Stephen Colbert, Jay Ellis, Tan France, Morgan Freeman, Malcolm Gladwell, Ethan Hawke, Ibram X. Kendi, H.E.R., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, John Legend, Lisa Ling, Melissa McCarthy, Hasan Minhaj, Stanley Nelson, Soledad O’Brien, Dolly Parton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Rep. Adam Schiff, Adam Scott, Amanda Seales, Jenny Slate, Joey Soloway, Bryan Stevenson and Jon Stewart.

Already announced: “Fresh Air with Terry Gross” has been named this year’s recipient of the Institutional Award (presented by Stephen Colbert), while Dan Rather has won the Career Achievement Award (presented by Dolly Parton). TV Rain/Dozhd received the Journalistic Integrity Award.

Here is the full list of the 60 nominees for the 82nd Annual Peabody Awards. Peabody Awards are given in the categories of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children’s and youth and public service programming, and were founded in 1940 at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ Season 16 Returns In Person With Zendaya, Jeremy Strong, Jennifer Aniston and More

Click here to read the full article. Variety’s “Actors on Actors” returns with some of the biggest names of the 2022 TV Emmys race for Season 16, with a lineup that includes Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Jeremy Strong, Jennifer Aniston, Viola Davis, Anne Hathaway, Sebastian Stan and Sandra Oh. The 13 one-on-one conversations will begin airing June 7 on Variety.com and our social media channels, with the official “Actors on Actors” magazine hitting newsstands on June 8. This is the first time in more than two years that “Actors on Actors” has been conducted in person, with previous seasons going virtual due...
MOVIES
Variety

Peabody Awards Kick Off 2022 Honors With ‘Dopesick’ Win

Click here to read the full article. Hulu’s “Dopesick” is the first program honored as the Peabody Awards starts announcing the winners of its 2022 awards this morning. The virtual announcements kicked off with Jon Stewart presenting the award for “Dopesick,” which was accepted by star Michael Keaton. “Tackling such an important issue as the opioid crisis in America was not only daunting but well worth it. We are so honored to receive this award from an institution like the Peabody Awards,” Keaton said. “To address the devastation that has been brought on by the Sackler family and big Pharma, and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Alec John Such, Bon Jovi’s First Bassist, Dies at 70

Click here to read the full article. Bassist Alec John Such, a founding member of Bon Jovi, has died at the age of 70, Jon Bon Jovi announced on social media today (June 5). A cause of death is as yet unknown. “We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such,” Bon Jovi posted. “He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. … To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him — He was a childhood friend of...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Pitched Miles Teller to Tom Cruise Using a Photoshopped Mustache

Click here to read the full article. “Top Gun: Maverick” reunites filmmaker Joseph Kosinski with Tom Cruise after their work together on “Oblivion,” but that’s not the director’s only reunion in the film. Kosinski also re-teamed with Miles Teller, who earned acclaim for the director’s under-seen “Only the Brave” and has a role in his upcoming Netflix movie “Spiderhead.” Teller stars in the “Top Gun” sequel as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, son of Maverick’s late friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw. The “Whiplash” star was at the top of Kosinski’s mind when he was mapping out the story for “Maverick.” “I was actually in...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Ling
Person
Jay Ellis
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Jenny Slate
Person
Jelani Cobb
Person
John Legend
Person
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Person
Amanda Seales
Person
Malcolm Gladwell
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Kevin Bacon
Person
Joey Soloway
Person
Carey Mulligan
Person
Riz Ahmed
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Christiane Amanpour
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
Person
H.e.r.
Person
W. Kamau Bell
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Jon Stewart
Variety

David Cronenberg Explains What ‘Crimes of the Future’ Is Really About

Click here to read the full article. David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” has a heady premise: As a disease called “Accelerated Evolution Syndrome” causes unusual organs to grow inside the body of Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), his partner (Léa Seydoux) surgically removes them in front of a live audience. Needless to say, the world-building is a bit complicated! Luckily, the director and some of his cast shed light on the dark secrets of “Crimes” during a preview night Q&A in Manhattan. Much like the audience, Cronenberg’s depiction of bodily autonomy wasn’t always clear to the lead actors. “I have to admit...
MOVIES
Variety

Trouble, Atlanta Rapper Behind ‘Bring It Back’, Dies at 34

Click here to read the full article. Mariel Semonte Orr, an Atlanta rapper better known by his stage name Trouble, has died at 34. The “Bring It Back” rapper, who was also known as Skoob, was reportedly caught in a fatal shooting altercation on Saturday night. He had performed the same night, only hours before the incident. Variety has reached out to Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office for more details regarding Orr’s death. Orr’s death was confirmed by his label, Def Jam Recordings, in a post on Sunday morning. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones and fans of Trouble,” the label wrote....
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

Gwen Stefani Is Just a Dudamel-Loving Girl, With Cameos From John Williams and USC/UCLA Bands, at Hollywood Bowl’s Opening Night

Click here to read the full article. Not since Kanye and Drake played the Coliseum together six months ago has there been a coming together of forces quite so opposite on a stage in Los Angeles, or maybe anywhere. We’re speaking, of course, of the combined performance by the UCLA and USC marching bands (mentioned here in alphabetical order — no favoritism) that climaxed the official opening of the Hollywood Bowl’s summer season Friday night. It takes a lot to overshadow Gwen Stefani, the LA Phil, Gwen Stefani with the LA Phil, a pair of world-class ballet dancers, Branford Marsalis performing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Amy Poehler Plays the Long Game at Brandon Tartikoff Awards

Click here to read the full article. On a long night of superlative-filled salutes to TV legends, Amy Poehler got the last laugh at the 18th annual Brandon Tartikoff Awards. Poehler was No. 7 out of the seven honorees who were feted Thursday night at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, with the annual TV achievement kudos handed out by the National Assn. of Television Program Executives. The Tartikoff Awards are typically held during the NATPE conference in January, but that annual tradition was tabled this year by the COVID upsurge. Poehler, the multi-hyphenate “Parks and Recreation” star who has become...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Peabody Awards#Peabodyawards#Kamau Bell
Variety

How Zendaya’s Successful ‘Euphoria’ Emmys Run Could Help Younger ‘Yellowjackets’ Stars Fly

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya made history in 2020 when, at age 24, the “Euphoria” star became the youngest actor to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama for her role on the first season of the HBO show. The victory was a highly celebrated upset that proved acclaim for a show centered on teens is possible when on the rare occasion it breaks through with older audiences. While “Euphoria” is still in the game, Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” has also buzzed its way into the awards conversation, and roughly 50% of that is thanks to the show’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Peter Tolan’s ‘Belated’ Pilot Starring Kal Penn Not Moving Forward at FX (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The comedy pilot “Belated” from creator Peter Tolan and starring Kal Penn is not moving forward at FX, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The half-hour series was meant to follow an unexpected intergenerational friendship between Sachin (Penn), a recently out man in his 40s, and Clay (Kaden Kearney), a 17-year-old trans teen, as Sachin and his ex-wife and children attempt to find their new normal. Along with Penn and Kearney, the pilot starred Ellie Taylor, Amir Bageria, and EaeMya ThynGi. FX did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment. Tolan wrote, directed, and executive produced the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Crimes of the Future’ Won’t Cut Into the Oscars, but It’s Time for David Cronenberg to Receive the Honorary Treatment

Click here to read the full article. David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” opened for general audiences this weekend without exactly lighting up the box office, which no one expected it to do. The filmography of Cronenberg has been one that has brought unadulterated respect from cinephiles, while never having the populist appeal to breakout into huge commercial translations or awards attention. While it’s never too late to become an Oscar darling (i.e., Christopher Plummer nabbing his three career Oscar noms, and win, after the age of 80), unless the King of Body Horror is going to make a drastic switch...
MOVIES
Variety

MTV Movie and TV Awards Full Winners List: Zendaya, Tom Holland Win Top Honors

Click here to read the full article. The MTV Movie & TV Awards are back, with Vanessa Hudgens hosting the ceremony live on MTV. Tayshia Adams took over hosting duties for the second part of the show, honoring the best in unscripted television. Zendaya and Tom Holland won big, with each scoring a performance nod for their respective roles in “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which also won best show and best movie. Scarlett Johansson won best hero for her turn as Black Widow, while Daniel Radcliffe took home the best villain award for his performance in “The Lost City.” Jack...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

How to Watch the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards are almost here. This year’s ceremony will air live on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens. Additionally, this year’s awards will air alongside companion show “MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted,” which will broadcast at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with awards specifically focused on reality and competition series. Both shows will, of course, air on MTV in more than 170 countries, in addition to simulcasting across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Westworld’ Star James Marsden Set to Return to the HBO Series for Season 4

Click here to read the full article. James Marsden, who starred in the first season of HBO’s “Westworld” and recurred in its second season, is coming back. The network announced the news on Saturday at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, where Marsden made a surprise appearance during a panel promoting the show’s Season 4. Also as part of the panel, HBO released key art for the new season, which returns Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET. Panelists included Lisa Joy (Co-Creator, Writer, Director, and Executive Producer), Alison Schapker (Writer and Executive Producer), and stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke...
TV SERIES
Variety

Post Malone Gets Depressed, Really Depressed, in the Sour But Still Engaging ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’: Album Review

Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to remember any performer who been so on top of the world as Post Malone who has gone to such lengths to convince us he’s bottoming out as Malone does in “Twelve Carat Toothache,” his fourth album. It’s a common lyrical trope that success breeds discontentment, and Malone has already trod some of that territory — four years and two albums ago, he was telling us he was “Rich & Sad.” But that song almost seems like a feint compared to where he’s at now. “Toothache” finds him probably richer but...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Peacock’s ‘Queer as Folk’ Creator on Gun Violence Depicted in the Series: ‘I Hate That the Show Is as Relevant as It Is Right Now’

Click here to read the full article. After the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex. on May 24, Quinta Brunson tweeted that it was “wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write,” referring to her ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary” and adding that the clear answer is “no.” Meanwhile, CBS pulled the season finale of “FBI” in response to the tragedy, while Netflix added a content warning for Season 4 of “Stranger Things” due to the show’s depiction of violence. “Queer as Folk,” Stephen Dunn’s reimagining of the groundbreaking British television series...
UVALDE, TX
Variety

Kathryn Hahn to Star in ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ Series at Hulu, Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon Producing

Click here to read the full article. Hulu has ordered a series adaptation of “Tiny Beautiful Things” starring Kathryn Hahn, with Liz Tigelaar writing and Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon executive producing. Based on Cheryl Strayed’s New York Times bestseller of the same name, the half-hour series is about a woman (Hahn) who reluctantly becomes Dear Sugar — an anonymous, revered advice columnist — when her own life is falling apart. “As we emerge from a pandemic during which stories like those told in ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ helped us feel a sense of community and camaraderie at a moment we most needed...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Skylar Grey Had to Sell Her Song Catalog, Including Eminem and Rihanna’s ‘Love the Way You Lie,’ to Pay for Bitter Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Skylar Grey’s co-signs and collaborators include Eminem and Rihanna (2010’s “Love The Way You Lie”), Diddy (“Coming Home”) and Dr. Dre (she contributed to 2011’s “I Need A Doctor” performance at the Grammys), and the singer and songwriter is herself a multiple Grammy nominee. Yet, for the last six years — since her last album, “Natural History” — she has all but retreated from public view. During that time, Grey hit “rock bottom,” she tells Variety, suffering a divorce so bitter that she was forced to sell her catalog to pay her legal bills....
MUSIC
Variety

Chief Keef Launches New Label, 43B, Signs Lil Gnar

Click here to read the full article. Veteran Chicago rapper and drill pioneer Chief Keef has launched a new label, 43B (“Forget Everybody”) in partnership with RBC Records and BMG, and his first signing is Atlanta-based rapper Lil Gnar (pictured above, right, with Keef). Since 2014, Chief Keef has released several albums through RBC — including “Sorry 4 the Weight,” “Thot Breaker” and “Mansion Musick” — which was acquired by BMG four years ago. According to the announcement, 43B is a multi-tiered label, offering distribution and marketing services for artists and producers. It also notes that the name (“Forget Everybody”) is intended to emphasize the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Sandman’ Netflix Series Unveils August Premiere Date and Mystical New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. “The Sandman,” Netflix’s highly anticipated adaptation of the critically-acclaimed fantasy comic book series, will premiere Aug. 5. The news was announced out of a Netflix Geeked Week panel that featured the cast and producers of the series and was moderated by Felicia Day. In addition to the date announcement, the panel also unveiled a new teaser for the upcoming series. The teaser shows the main character Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), or Dream, the king and personification of dreams and all that is not reality, as he is trapped and imprisoned by a group of sorcerers. In...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

66K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy