Melissa McCarthy, John Legend, H.E.R., Kevin Bacon Among Presenters for the 82nd Peabody Awards

Melissa McCarthy, Morgan Freeman, John Legend, Kevin Bacon , Ethan Hawke, Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj, Riz Ahmed, LeVar Burton and H.E.R. are among the presenters who are confirmed for this year’s 82nd Annual Peabody Awards . Those stars and others will be on hand to introduce and award this year’s 30 Peabody Award winners, which will be announced across four days next week.

The Peabody Awards will announce winners every day between June 6 and June 9, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. PT every morning on Peabody’s Twitter account (@PeabodyAwards), Instagram (@PeabodyAwards), Facebook page (Peabody Awards) and website ( https://peabodyawards.com/ ). Users can also find the presentations via the hashtags #PeabodyAwards and #StoriesThatMatter.

Every morning, a celebrity presenter will announce each winner; the short videos will include those introductions and acceptance speeches.

The full list of presenters for the 82nd Annual Peabody Awards includes Riz Ahmed, Christiane Amanpour, Kevin Bacon, W. Kamau Bell, LeVar Burton, Jelani Cobb, Stephen Colbert, Jay Ellis, Tan France, Morgan Freeman, Malcolm Gladwell, Ethan Hawke, Ibram X. Kendi, H.E.R., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, John Legend, Lisa Ling, Melissa McCarthy, Hasan Minhaj, Stanley Nelson, Soledad O’Brien, Dolly Parton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Rep. Adam Schiff, Adam Scott, Amanda Seales, Jenny Slate, Joey Soloway, Bryan Stevenson and Jon Stewart.

Already announced: “Fresh Air with Terry Gross” has been named this year’s recipient of the Institutional Award (presented by Stephen Colbert), while Dan Rather has won the Career Achievement Award (presented by Dolly Parton). TV Rain/Dozhd received the Journalistic Integrity Award.

Here is the full list of the 60 nominees for the 82nd Annual Peabody Awards. Peabody Awards are given in the categories of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children’s and youth and public service programming, and were founded in 1940 at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.