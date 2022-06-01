ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 BET Awards: Doja Cat Leads With Six Nominations, Followed by Ari Lennox and Drake

By Angelique Jackson
Variety
 5 days ago
Doja Cat leads the pack of 2022 BET Awards nominees with six nods, followed closely behind by Ari Lennox and Drake, who each nabbed four.

Doja Cat dominated the music categories at the annual award show with an album of the year nomination for “Planet Her,” plus nods for best female R&B/pop artist and female hip-hop artist. Her duet with SZA, “Kiss Me More,” is up for video of the year and best collaboration. Doja Cat is also nominated for a BET Her award for her hit record, “Woman.”

Lennox’s four nods include best female R&B pop artist; a BET Her nomination for “Unloyal” with Summer Walker; as well as video of the year and BET Her nods for her song “Pressure.” Drake’s nominations include best male hip-hop artist; best collaboration and video of the year for “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug; and album of the year for “Certified Lover Boy.”

Academy Award-nominee Taraji P. Henson returns to host the annual award show, dubbed Culture’s Biggest Night, for the second year running . The BET Awards will air Sunday, June 26, on BET at 8 p.m. ET/PT, broadcasting live on BET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Baby Keem, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby and Tems all picked up three nominations each, as did Mary J. Blige, whose three nods are split between music and TV/film categories. Blige is nominated for best female R&B/pop artist, the BET Her award for her song “Good Morning Gorgeous” and best actress for her work in “Power Book II: Ghost.”

The leading film nominee is “King Richard,” which nabbed five nods, including best movie, plus best actor and actress nominations for stars Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis and YoungStars Award nominations for Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney. Other notable nominees across film and television categories include Zendaya (who was nominated for best actress for both “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home”) and Forest Whitaker (nominated for “Respect” and “Godfather of Harlem”). ABC’s “Black-ish” and Peacock’s “Bel-Air” earned three nominations apiece for their final and first seasons, respectively; likewise Issa Rae and Quinta Brunson were each nominated for best actress for “Insecure’s” swan song and “Abbot Elementary’s” breakout year.

Connie Orlando, BET Executive Vice President, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy, and News will oversee the 2022 BET Awards, along with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, who will serve as co-executive producer for the network. The show will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers.

The 2022 class of nominees is selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of entertainment professionals in music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers and creative arts.

The complete list of nominees for the 2022 BET Awards are:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu

Best Group
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic)
Chlöe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration
“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” BIA Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby

Video of the Year
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out The Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic)
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak A.K.A. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott

Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu

Album of the Year
“An Evening with Silk Sonic,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak (Silk Sonic)
“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.
“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, The Creator
“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake
“Donda,” Kanye West
“Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Planet Her,” Doja Cat

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“All In Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp
“Come To Life,” Kanye West
“Grace,” Kelly Price
“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
“We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her
“Best Of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie
“Candyman”
“King Richard”
“Respect”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
“Summer of Soul”
“The Harder They Fall”

Best Actor
Adrian Holmes, “Bel-Air”
Anthony Anderson, “Black-Ish”
Damson Idris, “Snowfall”
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Forest Whitaker, “Respect” and “Godfather of Harlem”
Jabari Banks, “Bel-Air”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Will Smith, “King Richard”

Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Coco Jones, “Bel-Air”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”
Mary J. Blige, “Power Book II: Ghost”
Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Regina King, “The Harder They Fall”
Zendaya, “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home’

YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
Lebron James
Stephen Curry

