ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

NC Rep: I’m ready to compromise with Republicans on guns

By U.S. Rep. David Price
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

Newtown, Marysville, Parkland, Santa Fe, Oxford, Uvalde, and tomorrow a school near you.

Once again, we have witnessed previously unimaginable horror, and families in Uvalde, Texas must live with the unthinkable reality that their children will never come home to them again.

Once again, a potentially preventable mass shooting at an American school has taken place because a powerful minority in this country believe that their right to own any gun at any time and under any circumstance is more important than your right to kiss your children goodnight. The Republican Party has hardened its collective heart in the face of repeated tragedies, determined to maintain the support and avoid the wrath of the gun lobby.

It is unsustainable and it is also correctable.

Common sense gun reforms, like universal background checks, “red flag” laws that allow weapons to be removed from threatening individuals, and restrictions on high-capacity magazines and military grade weapons, may not stop every mass shooting in this country, but they can significantly improve the odds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZIcM_0fx6mGRw00
U.S Rep. David Price

Taking weapons of mass killing off the streets decreased gun violence in the decade after 1994. At what point did a less than 100% success rate become our barometer for giving up on trying to prevent mass murder?

Why do Republican governors, Republican members of Congress, and Republican senators hide behind the guise of protecting the Constitution instead of taking any action to save the lives of children in this country?

As for the U.S. Constitution, all of the measures under debate are consistent with the Second Amendment under current court interpretations.

I recognize that I may support more restrictive gun control measures than some of my conservative colleagues may like, but I’m prepared to compromise if they are. I call on them now: Put your ideas on the table — ideas for keeping guns out of the wrong hands and taking military-grade weapons out of circulation.

Put your ideas on the table, and then let’s talk, let’s negotiate, and let’s do our jobs!

The time for thoughts and prayers passed us by many slaughters ago — and the time to protect the youngest among us is once again upon us.

The time to protect our schools, our grocery stores, our houses of worship is once again upon us. The time to stand up and take action to save lives is once again upon us.

To do nothing would be callous and inhumane. To do nothing would shine a merciless spotlight on a Republican Party that purports to stand up for life, but instead does nothing to protect those who are living. It’s time to make politics the instrument of our common purpose rather than a demonstration of obstruction and dysfunction.

David Price represents N.C.’s 4th District. He has served in Congress since 1987, with a two-year gap.

Comments / 1

Related
biznewspost.com

Trump-Backed Arrington Dominates Straw Poll in Rep. Mace’s Hometown

Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in South Carolina Katie Arrington dominated a straw poll held in her opponent Rep. Nancy Mace’s (R-SC) home county of Berkeley on Saturday morning. Arrington, whom former President Donald Trump endorses, walked away from the Berkeley County GOP straw poll with 76 percent of...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Government
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. Rep. Grier Martin to resign in July before Pentagon job

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state Rep. Grier Martin will resign from the House next month because he is taking a job at the Pentagon. Martin, a Wake County Democrat whose two stints in the chamber date back to 2005, said he'll begin July 18 as senior adviser to the assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
US News and World Report

After Deadlock, Bhakta Gains Vote to Win NC House Primary

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A western North Carolina hotelier has won a state House primary after gaining one vote in a hand recount, when previous tallies had showed him and his fellow Republican rival tied. Pratik Bhakta earned the GOP nomination Friday over Sherry Higgins after the Buncombe County...
ASHEVILLE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

North Carolina’s version of ‘Don’t say gay’ bill moves to the next step

North Carolina’s version of ‘Don’t say gay’ bill moves to the next step. A bill that bears resemblance to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill advanced from a North Carolina Senate committee. The legislation will empower parents to better monitor their children's public school education while opponents say it would unnecessarily interfere in classrooms.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gun Control#Guns#Second Amendment#Gun Laws#Politics Federal#American#The Republican Party
carolinajournal.com

Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin resigning from office

Martin was first elected to the 34th District in the House in 2004 after defeating incumbent Republican Don Munford. He was scheduled to face off in the November General Election against Republican candidate Ashley Seshul. Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin, D-Wake, is resigning from office effective July 8. The announcement...
POLITICS
FOX8 News

Medical marijuana in North Carolina approved by state Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina’s state senators left for a long weekend on a high Thursday after approving a bill to make medical marijuana available to those who suffer from a variety of maladies. The second reading of Senate Bill 711 was approved, 35-10, and the bill will be passed along to the House […]
The Richmond Observer

N.C. Parents’ Bill of Rights passes Senate

A Parents’ Bill of Rights passed the N.C. Senate on Wednesday, June 1, in a mostly party-line vote after lawmakers clashed over what the bill would mean for families. Republican supporters say the measure, a committee substitute for House Bill 755, is needed to protect children and ensure that parents have knowledge about what their kids are being taught in public schools. Democrats, on the other hand, claim the bill would create a discriminatory environment against LGBTQ youth.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Axios Charlotte

N.C. Senators pass medical marijuana bill but it doesn’t mean what you think

Medical marijuana is one step closer to legalization in North Carolina. Driving the news: The state Senate gave the green light on a bill that would legalize medical marijuana on Thursday. Yes, but: Now it heads to the House, where members are far less likely to pass it. The bill also has several limitations and could […] The post N.C. Senators pass medical marijuana bill but it doesn’t mean what you think appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
U.S. POLITICS
wsvaonline.com

Virginia county moves, rededicates Confederate monuments

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A southwest Virginia county recently rededicated two Confederate monuments after relocating them from a downtown courthouse lawn to make way for construction. A ceremony was held Friday at a new park in Abingdon that was paid for by community donations, the Bristol Herald-Courier reported. One marker honors local Civil War generals. The other is a statue of a soldier holding a rifle. TV station WCYB reports the dedication included an honor guard and a gun salute. Many communities across Virginia have been removing Confederate monuments since the General Assembly gave them the ability to do so in 2020.
ABINGDON, VA
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
4K+
Followers
529
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy