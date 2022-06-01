I-85 South closed at Gate 2 Road near Butner

5 on Your Side: If you're already cranking up the air conditioner, get ready to pay the price. Summer in North Carolina means cranking up the air conditioning. WRAL 5 on Your Side shows you how to keep your cool and save up to 20% on your next energy bill.
With gas prices setting records every day – a group of lawmakers in one state want to give residents some relief at the pump. A group of North Carolina State Senators are proposing giving every licensed adult driver in North Carolina a one-time payment of $200 to apply towards rising gas prices. To qualify – a person must be a licensed driver residing in the state of North Carolina and be at least 18 years old as of March 31st. The national average price of a gallon of gasoline reached $4.71 on Thursday, that’s up from $4.60 a week ago and $3.04 a year ago.
Despite the provocatively concealed signs, there’s really no “McMystery” about what’s coming together at the southwest corner of North Church Street and Graham-Hopedale Road. According to county tax records, the McDonald’s restaurant chain purchased the corner lot in April, clearing the way for the demolition of...
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while walking along a Wayne County road early Friday morning. According to Highway Patrol Sgt. Marcus Comstock, the 37-year-old woman was walking along Claridge Nursery Road, northwest of Goldsboro when she was hit by a car around 3:48 a.m.
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The State Highway Patrol said a person was killed Friday morning in a crash on N.C. Highway 98 near Near Dunlee Falls Road. Reporter: Nia...
A 33-year-old dad died after jumping into a North Carolina lake to rescue his 9-year-old son, news outlets report. The 9-year-old was on a tube that was being pulled behind a boat when it became detached Saturday, June 4, on Lake Waccamaw, officials with North Carolina State Parks told WWAY.
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. — Towns like Princeville, N.C., are coming up with solutions to be more resilient against hurricanes and flooding. Several studies, including one by the Environmental Protection Agency, show "vulnerable groups" are disproportionately affected by climate change and flooding. Princeville is one of those communities with a history...
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 14-year-old boy is missing in Buckhorn Reservoir Sunday after a boating incident, according to Wilson police. The incident happened just after 10 a.m. when the boy was “ejected from a boat,” according to a news release from Wilson police. Wilson Fire and...
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Do you do? In North Carolina, they do! There were 64,832 marriages in North Carolina in 2019, according to data from the state’s department of health and human services. That comes down to a rate of 6.2 marriages per 1,000 people. There were about 32,862 divorces during that same time. […]
CHARLOTTE — Looking for a summertime adventure with your family? N.C. By Train is offering a special $5 kids fare to travel the rails from Charlotte to Raleigh all summer. Stops along the corridor include High Point, Greensboro, Burlington, Durham, Cary and Raleigh. Through Aug. 31, travelers can book...
A CVS Pharmacy location in downtown Chapel Hill is closing its doors in the coming weeks. The national retail company and drugstore is sharing alerts with customers using the pharmacy at 137 East Franklin Street, saying it will officially close for business on Thursday, June 16. CVS Pharmacy occupies the...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman who lost her sister and other members of her tight-knit family on the Dan River is remembering the tragedy nearly one year later. On June 16, 2022, it will be one-year since a deadly accident on the river left five people dead, four survivors and a heartbroken family. Angelica Villano […]
BENSON – A major traffic accident has closed eastbound Interstate 40 in Johnston County. The crash was reported around 1:30pm today (Wednesday) near the 325 mile marker, about three miles west of the I-95 interchange. According to the State Highway Patrol, an empty tractor trailer was traveling westbound when...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A suspected thief was caught on camera hitching up two expensive items --a camper and a pressure washer -- and taking off with them. Reporter:...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple counties in North Carolina Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said. Central Durham County and east Central Orange County are under the severe thunderstorm warning until 9:30 p.m. eastern, The National Weather Service in Raleigh said.
Goldsboro, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro is on lockdown after what they said was an active shooter situation. Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said a call came in just before 8:20 p.m. and that the scene remains...
RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina cities have been growing like tobacco crops in several rural areas. According to a news release from Raleigh city government, it gets 17 new residents daily. Along with increasing land prices, finding a place that's affordable can be difficult.
