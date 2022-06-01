I-85 South closed at Gate 2 Road near Butner

With gas prices setting records every day – a group of lawmakers in one state want to give residents some relief at the pump. A group of North Carolina State Senators are proposing giving every licensed adult driver in North Carolina a one-time payment of $200 to apply towards rising gas prices. To qualify – a person must be a licensed driver residing in the state of North Carolina and be at least 18 years old as of March 31st. The national average price of a gallon of gasoline reached $4.71 on Thursday, that’s up from $4.60 a week ago and $3.04 a year ago.

