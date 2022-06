FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He had not eaten for two weeks, the 7-year-old boy told investigators. So one night, at about 2 a.m., he slipped out of the zip-ties that always bound his wrists at bedtime, snuck down to the kitchen and got some peanut butter. He didn’t want to “starve to death,” he would later say.

