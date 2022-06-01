ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, SD

SD Dept of Health reports no new COVID-19 related deaths

By COVID-19
 5 days ago

PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio.com) – The state reported no new COVID-related deaths, while active cases & hospitalizations increased, according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death total currently at 2,928....

Recap of the Land Owner Rally held Sunday in Mellette

MELLETTE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Sunday night a rally was held at the Community Center in opposition to the proposed CO2 pipeline that could be making its way through Spink County. Farmer Ed Fischbach the PUCs in Iowa & Minnesota has announced this is considered hazardous material. Fischbach talks about the lack...
MELLETTE TOWNSHIP, SD
605 day coming up this Sunday

PIERRE, S.D.(DRGNews)- Sunday is 605 Day in South Dakota. Tourism department spokesperson Katlyn Svendsen says the “holiday” came about because the entire state is served by one area code. She says there are a variety of ways to recognize 605 Day. Svendsen says the Department of Tourism encourages...
PIERRE, SD
Brown County Speedway Results for Friday, 6/3/22

ABERDEEN, SD (MyRacePass.com) – WISSOTA LATE MODEL. A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 4-Justin Boomsma[5]; 2. 9-Kent Arment[4]; 3. 12B-Chad Becker[7]; 4. 21X-Dustin Arthur[2]; 5. 32-Pat Weisgram[3]; 6. 20-Trevor Anderson[9]; 7. 11B-Ben Mickelson[11]; 8. 18G-Chase Gelling[6]; 9. 11M-Paul Mueller[12]; 10. 1 2-Bryce Sward[10]; 11. 3-Dave Thomas[15]; 12. T3-Rich Thomas[13]; 13. 10X-Robert Bitz[14]; 14. (DNF) 2S-Josh Skorczewski[8]; 15. (DNS) 73M-David Carlson.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
Weekend Legion Baseball Highlights

A pair of 7-run innings propelled Oak Grove past Milbank, 16-4, in 5inn. Each team committed three errors & Milbank was out-hit 8-4. Aberdeen recorded an 8-4 win in game one of their road DH in Huron on Saturday. Both teams did most of their damage early, as Aberdeen led 5-4 after 2.5inn. The Smittys tacked on a 3-spot in the 5th to finish the scoring. Josh Steinwandt grabbed the win, going 4.1inn and allowing 4R (1ER) on 7H w/ 2K & 2BB. Brian Holmstrom went the final 2inn and gave up just 2H w/ 2K & 1BB. At the dish, Nick Clemens went 2/3 w/ a run & 3RBI, Phillip Zens was 2/4 w/ 2R & a ribbie; and Jaiden Smith finished 1/3 w/ 2R & an RBI.
ABERDEEN, SD
Aberdeen Central Announces New Head Football Coach and Meeting Tonight

ABERDEEN, SD (Press Release) – The Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles are pleased to announce Justin Briese [breez] as the head coach of the football program. Coach Briese has been a member of the Golden Eagle coaching staff for the past 8 seasons as assistant football and assistant wrestling coach. He has 20 years of experience coaching football with previous stops at Northern State University and Roncalli High School.
ABERDEEN, SD

