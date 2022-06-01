SD Dept of Health reports no new COVID-19 related deaths

A pair of 7-run innings propelled Oak Grove past Milbank, 16-4, in 5inn. Each team committed three errors & Milbank was out-hit 8-4. Aberdeen recorded an 8-4 win in game one of their road DH in Huron on Saturday. Both teams did most of their damage early, as Aberdeen led 5-4 after 2.5inn. The Smittys tacked on a 3-spot in the 5th to finish the scoring. Josh Steinwandt grabbed the win, going 4.1inn and allowing 4R (1ER) on 7H w/ 2K & 2BB. Brian Holmstrom went the final 2inn and gave up just 2H w/ 2K & 1BB. At the dish, Nick Clemens went 2/3 w/ a run & 3RBI, Phillip Zens was 2/4 w/ 2R & a ribbie; and Jaiden Smith finished 1/3 w/ 2R & an RBI.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO