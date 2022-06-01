ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport woman charged with attempted murder after repeatedly running over boyfriend

By Carolyn Roy
 5 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. ( K TAL/KMSS ) – A Shreveport woman is behind bars, accused of running over her boyfriend multiple times in an attempt to kill him.

Officers responding to a 911 call around 10 p.m. Tuesday arrived on the scene at Clyde Fant near Shreveport Barksdale Highway to find the victim had been struck by a vehicle multiple times. He told police that his girlfriend chased and intentionally struck him with her vehicle following a conversation between the two.

Police say the victim suffered serious injuries.

Investigators with the Domestic Violence Unit were called to the scene and the victim’s girlfriend, 23-year-old Leasia Williams was taken into custody for further investigation before she was arrested and booked into Shreveport City jail on a charge of attempted second-degree murder for her alleged involvement.

