DELRAY BEACH (CBS12) — A tropical disturbance in Delray Beach on Saturday morning did not stop the family and friends of Coco Gauff from celebrating. In fact, a big chunk of the Delray Beach community gathered at the Delray Beach Market to cheer on their local hero, as Gauff played in her first ever Grand Slam final at the French Open.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO