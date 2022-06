The talk of the town within the San Francisco 49ers as of late has continued to revolve around the future of Deebo Samuel with the team. Samuel reportedly requested a trade from the 49ers in March. While he has been linked with teams such as the New York Jets, the 49ers have remained stern in their ambition to keep him on the roster for the 2022 season.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO