ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Parking lot dispute leaves 3 people wounded at Charlotte gas station, police say

By Jonathan Limehouse
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

An argument at a northeast Charlotte gas station led to a shooting that left three people injured Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Around 3:15 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 7000 block of North Tryon Street. When officers arrived at the Circle K gas station, they found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds, according to a CMPD news release. Medic took all three victims to a hospital, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06noab_0fx6kjvJ00
A woman and two men were shot Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at a Circle K gas station on Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte following an argument, police say. WSOC-TV

The three victims are in stable condition and are expected to survive, police said. One had life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

A black Mazda 6 with several bullet holes in its windshield sat at gas pump at the scene of the shooting, Queen City News reported. A suspect did shoot into a into a vehicle that was occupied by one of the victims, according to a police report.

“It appears there was some kind of dispute that happened in the parking lot between the occupants of this vehicle and somebody else in another vehicle,” Maj. Brian Foley told Queen City News on Tuesday.

The cause of the argument is unknown, but police did take an object that resembled a gun from a trash can near the gas station’s entrance, the TV station reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ml3nG_0fx6kjvJ00
In this image from WSOC video, a black Mazda 6 with several bullet holes in its windshield sits at a gas pump after a shooting on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. WSOC-TV

“This continues to be an issue for us, where we have people that are willing to go straight to guns out in the middle of the day, broad daylight in a very, very public place, a very busy place — it’s extremely dangerous. It’s extremely concerning for us,” Foley told reporters at the scene.

Anyone with information about Tuesday’s shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com .

It’s at least the third shooting in Charlotte this week.

Police responded to two fatal shootings on Monday night

Donald Scott Taylor, 21, died after being shot during a “drag racing disturbance”on Central Avenue near Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte. Two men have been charged in connection with Taylor’s death.

Demarcus Allen, 33, was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Deep Rock Circle, the third shooting and second fatality in the past month at the apartment community.

There have been at least 38 homicides in the city this year, CMPD data show.

“It’s hot, we understand you get upset, you get angry, people get angrier when they get hot,” Foley told Queen City News. “But don’t let it get to the point where you are willing to potentially take somebody’s life over something hopefully that is small.”

Comments / 8

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 dead in head-on collision in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One man is dead following a head-on collision last week in north Charlotte, police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 2 a.m. last Wednesday near 6900 Statesville Road. 22-year-old Shakurius Woodard was found suffering from injuries and was transported to the hospital where he was later […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One dies after head-on crash on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that happened on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the two-vehicle collision on Old Statesville Road on June 1. The two vehicles involved were a Chevrolet SUV and a Honda Accord.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLTX.com

Manhunt underway after shooting reported near North Carolina hospital

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man accidentally shot his sister in the leg at a Goldsboro hospital Sunday, according to police in Wayne County. NBC affiliate WRAL-TV reports the Wayne Memorial Hospital went into lockdown around 8:20 p.m., citing the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. The Goldsboro Police Department said Monday the shooting was accidental. Officers are now looking for Allen Carmichael, 40, who is the brother of the victim, to serve him a warrant for carrying a concealed weapon.
GOLDSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Detectives Find 17-Year-Old Shot To Death Inside Car In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a 17-year-old dead inside his car from an apparent gunshot wound on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call on Leake Street shortly after 12 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man, identified as Andy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 injured after being shot by 3 people in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the back in Winston-Salem Saturday, according to police reports. Winston-Salem police said they got a call around 12:31 p.m. about a shooting on 808 East Devonshire Street. When officers got there, they found 29-year-old Albert Lee White, Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to his back and stomach. White told police he was attacked and shot by three men in front of his house.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: 4 Hospitalized After Stabbing, Shooting In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating after two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and another from stab wounds in east Charlotte Friday night. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service on Tavistock Court around 10:24 p.m. At the scene, officers located two...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: 26-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday morning in northwest Charlotte. Shortly after 5:48 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on Philadelphia Court. At the scene, officers located a man, later identified as 26-year-old Herbert...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Scott Taylor#Gas Station#Violent Crime#Cmpd#Wsoc Tv#Queen City News#Wsoc Video
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Man Shot, Killed Near Northlake Mall In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was fatally shot at a north Charlotte apartment complex near the Northlake Mall Friday morning, according to police. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to Philadelphia Court, off of Northlake Centre Parkway, around 5:50 a.m. after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Belews Lake teen drowning victim identified

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The teenage boy who was found dead after a search of Belews Lake on Wednesday night has been identified. Elijah Edward Wyatt, 15, of Winston-Salem was a student at R.J. Reynolds High School who had dreams of becoming a NAVY Seal one day. Wyatt was found after a rigorous search […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Man killed by bail bondsman in Gastonia

More than 7,800 CMS educators responded to the state-wide survey. The expanded subsidies will help make childcare more affordable for working-class families. USC Lancaster students and professors donated suitcases full of supplies for Ukrainian refugees and soldiers. Updated: 13 hours ago. The shooting happened at the District Apartments. They're located...
GASTONIA, NC
FOX8 News

Neighbors respond to Asheboro home invasion

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have made an arrest in the possible home invasion that led to two people being shot early Friday in Asheboro. Jailen Harris, 25, of the town of Badin is charged with felony first-degree burglary. Neighbors are on edge after waking up Friday morning to a heavy police presence outside their […]
ASHEBORO, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
4K+
Followers
528
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy