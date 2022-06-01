ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County Sheriff: Teen Killed on Powers Drive

Orange County Sheriff: Teen Killed on Powers Drive

On June 1, 2022, at 3:13 a.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of North Powers Drive regarding a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman in her late teens who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The victim, in this case, has been identified. She is Raniyah A’shanti Gandy (DOB 04/21/2003).

Homicide detectives say dozens of shell casings were recovered from the scene, and they believe the suspects fired from a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline.

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

