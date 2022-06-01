Orange County Sheriff: Teen Killed on Powers Drive SCDN Graphics Department

On June 1, 2022, at 3:13 a.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of North Powers Drive regarding a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman in her late teens who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The victim, in this case, has been identified. She is Raniyah A’shanti Gandy (DOB 04/21/2003).

Homicide detectives say dozens of shell casings were recovered from the scene, and they believe the suspects fired from a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline.