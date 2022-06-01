ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Doja Cat, Drake, Ari Lennox lead BET Awards nominations

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWjjO_0fx6jqox00

Doja Cat could make the BET Awards her world later this month.

The chart-topping performer scored six nominations at the show airing live on June 26 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Doja Cat is up for best female R&B-pop artist, best female hip-hop artist, album of the year for her No. 1 hit “Planet Her” and BET Her for “Woman.” Her “Kiss Me More” with SZA is nominated for video of the year and best collaboration.

Drake and Ari Lennox are the second-most nominated acts, scoring four nods each. Three nominations went to several others including Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chloe Bailey, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems.

Actor Taraji P. Henson ("Empire'') will host the BET Awards for a second consecutive year.

The winners in the 19 categories, including film and sports awards, will be selected by BET’s Voting Academy, comprised of entertainment professionals and fans.

Drake will battle Kendrick Lamar, Future, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Ye and Lil Baby for best male hip-hop artist. Doja Cat will face off against Cardi B, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Saweetie for best female hip-hop artist.

WNBA star Brittney Griner, whose pre-trial detention in Russia was recently extended by a one month, is nominated for sportswoman of the year. The two-time Olympic gold medalist — who plays for the Phoenix Mercury — was detained at a Moscow airport in February after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage. She faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Griner is nominated in the same category as Candace Parker, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Sha’Carri Richardson and Simone Biles.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Twice's Nayeon shares trailer for 'Im Nayeon' solo EP

June 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Nayeon is teasing her solo debut. The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Twice, shared a trailer and release schedule for her debut solo EP, Im Nayeon, on Monday. The trailer for Im Nayeon shows Nayeon take the stage under...
CELEBRITIES
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
63K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy