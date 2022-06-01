Golf: PGA Tour's Bart Bryant dies in car accident

June 1 (UPI) -- Bart Bryant, who edged Tiger Woods to claim two of his three PGA Tour victories, was killed in a car accident, the PGA Tour announced Wednesday. He was 59.

The PGA Tour said the accident occurred Tuesday, and the Florida Times-Union reported that it happened in Florida. The Florida Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to a request for information. Bryant lived in Winter Garden, Fla.

"The PGA Tour is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a news release.

"The Bryants have been a part of the PGA Tour family for over four decades and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed."

The Gatesville, Texas, native, turned professional in 1986. He picked up his first PGA Tour victory at the 2004 Valero Texas Open. Bryant won twice in 2005, with titles at the Memorial Tournament and the Tour Championship.

He carded a 17-under par to beat Woods by six strokes for the Tour Championship title. That margin represents the largest second-place deficit of Woods' career.

Bryant beat Fred Couples by one stroke to win his 2005 title in Texas. Woods, Jeff Sluman and Bo Van Pelt tied for third that year.

Bryant's best finish at a major was a tie for 23rd at the 2005 British Open. He tied for 29th at the 2008 U.S. Open and tied for 32nd at the 2007 PGA Championship. Bryant missed the cut in two Masters appearances in 2006 and 2007.

He later joined the PGA Tour Champions, where he twice won the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. He last competed on that senior tour in March 2020 at the Cologuard Classic.

Bryant is survived by wife Donna, daughters Kristen and Michelle and his stepchildren.

