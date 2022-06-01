ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Drug Trafficker Gets 15 Years Behind Bars

By Local News Desk
 5 days ago
A Florida man will serve prison time for his role in a drug trafficking ring that funneled drugs onto South Florida streets for years.

Jose Miguel Diaz, 61, was one of 13 people arrested on Nov. 13, 2014, as part of an operation led by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“I want to commend my deputies for their terrific investigative work in bringing down this drug ring and also thank the State Attorney General’s Office and DEA for their assistance in this case,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “I hope this sentence sends a strong message to drug traffickers that the citizens of Collier County do not want your poison in our community. If you come to Collier County to peddle your poison, we will arrest you.”

Detectives from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Bureau, Counter-Terrorism Intelligence Bureau, and K-9 Unit testified during a weeklong jury trial in March 2022 in which Diaz was convicted of conspiracy to traffic in cocaine 400 grams or more, but less than 150 kilograms.

At that time Diaz, who had been out on bond since 2014, was remanded into CCSO custody pending sentencing.

Earlier in May, Collier County Circuit Administrative Judge Joseph Foster sentenced Diaz to a minimum mandatory of 15 years in prison to be followed by 10 years of probation.

