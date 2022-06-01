Florida Drug Trafficker Gets 15 Years Behind Bars

A Florida man will serve prison time for his role in a drug trafficking ring that funneled drugs onto South Florida streets for years.

Jose Miguel Diaz, 61, was one of 13 people arrested on Nov. 13, 2014, as part of an operation led by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“I want to commend my deputies for their terrific investigative work in bringing down this drug ring and also thank the State Attorney General’s Office and DEA for their assistance in this case,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “I hope this sentence sends a strong message to drug traffickers that the citizens of Collier County do not want your poison in our community. If you come to Collier County to peddle your poison, we will arrest you.”

Detectives from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Bureau, Counter-Terrorism Intelligence Bureau, and K-9 Unit testified during a weeklong jury trial in March 2022 in which Diaz was convicted of conspiracy to traffic in cocaine 400 grams or more, but less than 150 kilograms.

At that time Diaz, who had been out on bond since 2014, was remanded into CCSO custody pending sentencing.

In the news: Biden Admin Gives Big Handout To Solar, Wind Projects As Gas Prices Soar

Earlier in May, Collier County Circuit Administrative Judge Joseph Foster sentenced Diaz to a minimum mandatory of 15 years in prison to be followed by 10 years of probation.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }