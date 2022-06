A tractor-trailer driver from Ohio has died following an early morning crash along Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania, according to a release by state police. The state police were called to the scene of the crash involving two tractor-trailers along I-81 southbound near mile marker 64.5 in East Pennsboro Township around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, as detailed in the release.

