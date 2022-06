As much as I hate to say it, I’ve resigned myself to the fact that there will always be some homelessness in my community. That’s not to say that I passively lie down and accept this state of things, but no matter how hard we try, a certain percentage of residents will cycle through homelessness as they battle mental health issues, substance abuse and whatever else comes with trying to survive once your life unravels.

BRIDGETON, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO