The latest gas price spike is showing no sign of slowing down with Mississippi now seeing numbers on the pumps that we thought only happened in places like California. AAA says the statewide average price jumped almost five cents Sunday to just under $4.42. That’s an increase of more than 24 cents since last week. And gas prices in Attala County—which had been a couple of cents below the statewide average—have now soared much higher. The auto club says gas in Attala is now averaging $4.59, the second-highest price in the state. In Leake County, it’s now $4.45 and in Neshoba County, $4.42.

ATTALA COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO