Four arrested for fighting off-duty officers at a Dothan club: DPD

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Four people have been arrested after they got into a fight at a local club and later fought off-duty officers, according to Dothan Police.

Dothan Police say a fight broke out inside club Rain in downtown Dothan early Sunday morning.

Officers were attempting to break up the fight when they were assaulted by four suspects to prevent them from intervening.

From left to right: Christa Miller, Edson Cosme-Avellerya, Dustin Qualls, and Joi Lynn Rhymes (Courtesy of Dothan Police)

Edson Maximiliano Cosme-Avelleyra, 26, of Dothan, Christa Rachelle Miller, 18, of Samson, Dustin Cruz Qualls, 23, of Enterprise, and Joi Lynn Rhymes, 32, of Dothan were all charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and harassment of public safety official.

