ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Four arrested for fighting off-duty officers at a Dothan club: DPD

By Aaron Dixon, Seth Feiner
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KkvEJ_0fx6gaYG00

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Four people have been arrested after they got into a fight at a local club and later fought off-duty officers, according to Dothan Police.

Dothan Police say a fight broke out inside club Rain in downtown Dothan early Sunday morning.

Officers were attempting to break up the fight when they were assaulted by four suspects to prevent them from intervening.

Income guidelines to apply for WIC program change: MCHD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AfpiC_0fx6gaYG00
From left to right: Christa Miller, Edson Cosme-Avellerya, Dustin Qualls, and Joi Lynn Rhymes (Courtesy of Dothan Police)

Edson Maximiliano Cosme-Avelleyra, 26, of Dothan, Christa Rachelle Miller, 18, of Samson, Dustin Cruz Qualls, 23, of Enterprise, and Joi Lynn Rhymes, 32, of Dothan were all charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and harassment of public safety official.

Stay with WDHN News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 3

Related
WKRG News 5

Fire chief arrested for murder of Pensacola business owner

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire department chief from Okaloosa County was arrested and charged with the murder of a Pensacola business owner, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Keith Easterling, chief at the Baker Fire District in Okaloosa County, is accused of killing 63-year-old business owner. ECSO deputies found the business […]
PENSACOLA, FL
wdhn.com

Man assaulted and robbed by three people in Dothan: DPD

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan trio has been charged with the assault and robbery of a man at a Dothan motel. On Sunday, a man was invited to a local motel by a female acquaintance. While there, the man was assaulted by two other individuals who were hiding and waiting on him, according to Dothan Police.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

3 arrested following assault and robbery at local motel

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 Dothan residents find themselves behind bars after a case of robbery and assault at a local motel. 23-year-old Rickel Elijah Daniel, 29-year-old Desaree Bronbdell Chaffins, and 43-year-old Brandy Hope Townsend all of Dothan were taken into custody by the Dothan Police Department in response to the incident which occurred on May 29th. Police say the victim of the crime was assaulted by two hidden individuals as he arrived at the motel where the victim was to meet a female acquaintance. At least one of those individuals was armed with a weapon.
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dothan, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Dothan, AL
City
Samson, AL
WALB 10

Donalsonville PD captures alligator

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An alligator is back in the wild after an encounter with law enforcement. The Donalsonville Police Department captured the alligator found at a resident’s home on Friday morning, according to the agency. The gator has been safely relocated to Silver Lake Wildlife Management Area.
DONALSONVILLE, GA
wtvy.com

Three suspects face robbery charges

Live at Lunch - Author donating book sales to Saliba Center. A local author is holding their first-ever book signing and donating the proceeds to benefit the Alfred Saliba Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. If you know the location of Lewis you are asked to call your local law enforcement...
DOTHAN, AL
WALB 10

1 dead in Terrell Co. fatal crash

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a crash last night in Terrell County, according to the Terrell Coroner Office. The crash happened between 9 and 10 p.m on Betty Wise Road. Officials said one car was involved and three people were in the car. One person was...
TERRELL COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christa Miller
WTVM

19-year-old man dies days after crash in Bullock County

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Georgia man is dead days after a single-vehicle crash in Bullock County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA officials say 19-year-old Connor J. McCracken, of Baconton, was injured around 7 a.m. Wednesday after the 2008 Ford Fusion he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree on U.S. 82 near mile marker 186 - about 10 miles west of Union Springs.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Police: TV serial thief grabs 21 from Dothan hotel

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man faces charges that he stole 21 televisions from a Dothan hotel. Lester Grout II, 41, of Enterprise lifted the televisions while contracting with the business to perform maintenance, according to a Dothan police statement. “Grout took 21 new TV’s from the storage room which he...
DOTHAN, AL
wvasfm.org

Witness, robbery suspect exchange gunfire in chase

The Montgomery County sheriff said a fleeing robbery suspect exchanged gunfire with a witness who had chased him from the scene. The sheriff told news outlets that the Tuesday incident was captured on video. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told reporters during a news conference that the 16-year-old robbery suspect...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Search warrant leads to arrest of Panama City man

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was arrested after officers found five guns, more than 2,300 grams of marijuana and more than $20,000 in cash while executing a search warrant on a Panama City home on Friday, according to the Panama City Police Department. Willie Kacheno Cleveland, 42, was charged with possession […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpd#Dothan Police#Wic#Mchd#Wdhn News
WMBB

Deputies arrest five, seize two pounds of meth in trafficking investigations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies arrested five people during a two-day investigation into drug trafficking, The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. A total of nearly two pounds of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl and heroin, and two firearms were seized. On Wednesday and Thursday investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Cottondale police searching for suspects after cafe burglary

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — A local cafe in Cottondale was burglarized and vandalized and police are searching for suspects, but they need your help. On Wednesday morning owners of Aunt Jo’s Cafe arrived to find their restaurant door beaten down and the inside vandalized. “This is the first time in the while something like this […]
COTTONDALE, FL
wdhn.com

Samson in March 2009 worst mass murder ever in Alabama

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—There’s hardly a day that goes by when we don’t hear about another “mass shooting”. One community here in the wiregrass knows all too well what shooting victims’ families are going through. Tonight, we take you back to March 10th, 2009 when...
SAMSON, AL
WCTV

Body found at home of Tallahassee woman missing since 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a home on Wesley Drive Friday afternoon. Investigators responded to the home for a suspicious death around 1:50 p.m., according to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics website, or TOPS. A spokesperson with TPD said the body was so badly decomposed that it would have to be sent to the crime lab for identification through DNA analysis.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJHG-TV

Car crash in Holmes County leaves one dead

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car crash on Interstate 10 in Holmes County left one person dead, according to troopers with Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 8:00 p.m Friday, a roadside service truck was assisting a vehicle in the emergency lane of I-10 near mile marker 110. They said the roadside service employee was changing flat tires on the vehicle.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy