MPD seeks man wanted for questioning

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said an 18-year-old girl turned herself in to Jackson police in connection to the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy on Ventura Drive. Jackson police announced the information during a press conference on Friday, June 3. Investigators previously arrested Otha Brown as a suspect in the murder case that happened […]
JACKSON, Miss. — Three people are in custody after police chased a stolen vehicle into Jackson. Captain Newman with Madison Police said officers chased the vehicle from I-55 southbound into Madison, through Ridgeland before eventually ending the chase on North State Street in Jackson. Police said the suspects abandoned...
A Mississippi man who walked into Rep. Bennie Thompson’s Jackson office was arrested Friday after he threatened “one of the biggest bloodsheds in Jackson” after he was told that Thompson was not available to see him. Jackson Police report that Tony Brown, 66, of Jackson, is in...
Three people were arrested after police from multiple jurisdictions pursued a stolen vehicle in a high-speed chase on the interstate between Madison and Jackson. News sources in Jackson report that officers chased the vehicle from I-55 southbound into Madison, through Ridgeland before eventually ending the chase on North State Street in Jackson.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle on Saturday morning. Jackson Police Department says 37-year-old Marcus T. Moore was shot at the Fuel Time gas station on Bullard Street. This is an ongoing investigation. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click...
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi woman surrendered to police on Thursday in connection with a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy last month, authorities said. Cartisha Shanta Cashion, 19, of Jackson, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and drive-by shooting, according to Hinds County online...
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement say one-month old has died after a crash in Greene County on June 5. Authorities say the infant was injured when the car they were in left the roadway, hit a guard rail and then a tree. The baby died on the scene.
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A local crime laboratory in north Mississippi has a drug analysis backlog, and the director says it needs newer equipment to keep up with demand. Columbus Crime Lab director Claudette Gilman told the Columbus City Council that the lab is losing business due to its backlog that stretches back to 2020, […]
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 2, 2022, at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department is looking to fill some gaps on the force and on the roof. Leaks have been happening for a while in the municipal complex. Garbage cans are sometimes used to catch all of the rainwater. Leaks are also reported at the...
ATTALLA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI/WLBT) – Three people are facing murder charges and police are searching for another in a Kosciusko homicide. Michael Summers, Tashey Johnson, and Aaliyah Lusk were arrested in connection to the shooting death of Kenwon Riley on April 29. Our state-wide news partner WLBT, They were...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying the suspects they say burglarized a cell phone store last month. Video footage taken from the store shows two suspects with their faces covered, one wearing camouflage and one wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and pants.
A woman is under arrest after police said she admitted to shooting and killing a man while driving a U-Haul truck. Sonni Leann Stewart, 32, has been charged with murder after the man she reportedly shot on Hickory Drive in Jackson later died in the hospital. Jackson police found the...
2:57 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress on Poplar Ave. 11:23 a.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Railroad Ave. 11:29 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a burglar alarm at a residence on Road 2610....
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pick-up truck went up in flames in Jackson on Sunday afternoon. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at 3:50 p.m. near Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street. The vehicle caught on fire due to the lawn mower on the back of the truck.
12:04 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a burglar alarm activation at Prince Oil on Center Ave. S. 8:44 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a reckless driver southbound on Hwy. 15 N. 12:43 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a disabled vehicle blocking traffic on...
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Bassfield Thursday afternoon after receiving reports of a gunfire exchange at the Bassfield Pure Station (formerly Bassfield Texaco) on Highway 42. According to law enforcement authorities, an argument broke out inside the store between two females which led to the gunfire....
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Sticky fingers can get you in a world of trouble, and a man in Louisville found that out the hard way. Louisville police arrested a man who stole more than$1,500 worth of items from Walmart. On June 1, 2022, Louisville police officers received a call from Walmart...
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a car theft. Police said a silver 2013 Nissan Maxima was reported stolen on Sunday, May 29. They said the man pictured in the surveillance pictures is wanted in connection to the theft. Investigators said the man has been previously […]
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday, May 28. Officers said the shooting happened at in an Exxon parking lot on U.S. 98. One man suffered a gunshot to his leg. Anyone with information about the man pictured can call the […]
Comments / 0