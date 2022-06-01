ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MPD seeks man wanted for questioning

By WTOK Staff
WTOK-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Jaquarion Stewart is...

www.wtok.com

WAPT

3 arrested after chase into Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Three people are in custody after police chased a stolen vehicle into Jackson. Captain Newman with Madison Police said officers chased the vehicle from I-55 southbound into Madison, through Ridgeland before eventually ending the chase on North State Street in Jackson. Police said the suspects abandoned...
JACKSON, MS
WOKV

Police: Mississippi teen surrenders after 12-year-old dies in drive-by shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi woman surrendered to police on Thursday in connection with a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy last month, authorities said. Cartisha Shanta Cashion, 19, of Jackson, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and drive-by shooting, according to Hinds County online...
WTOK-TV

Newborn killed in crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement say one-month old has died after a crash in Greene County on June 5. Authorities say the infant was injured when the car they were in left the roadway, hit a guard rail and then a tree. The baby died on the scene.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

Local Mississippi Crime Lab backlogged, seeks new equipment

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A local crime laboratory in north Mississippi has a drug analysis backlog, and the director says it needs newer equipment to keep up with demand. Columbus Crime Lab director Claudette Gilman told the Columbus City Council that the lab is losing business due to its backlog that stretches back to 2020, […]
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 2, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 2, 2022, at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Police Department roof leaking into municipal complex

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department is looking to fill some gaps on the force and on the roof. Leaks have been happening for a while in the municipal complex. Garbage cans are sometimes used to catch all of the rainwater. Leaks are also reported at the...
wcbi.com

Three people facing charges in Kosciusko homicide

ATTALLA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI/WLBT) – Three people are facing murder charges and police are searching for another in a Kosciusko homicide. Michael Summers, Tashey Johnson, and Aaliyah Lusk were arrested in connection to the shooting death of Kenwon Riley on April 29. Our state-wide news partner WLBT, They were...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WLBT

JPD needs help identifying suspects wanted in cell phone store burglary

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying the suspects they say burglarized a cell phone store last month. Video footage taken from the store shows two suspects with their faces covered, one wearing camouflage and one wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and pants.
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Breaking and Entering and Burglary Alarms in Neshoba

2:57 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress on Poplar Ave. 11:23 a.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Railroad Ave. 11:29 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a burglar alarm at a residence on Road 2610....
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Pick-up truck catches on fire near Fortification Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pick-up truck went up in flames in Jackson on Sunday afternoon. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at 3:50 p.m. near Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street. The vehicle caught on fire due to the lawn mower on the back of the truck.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted in connection to car theft in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a car theft. Police said a silver 2013 Nissan Maxima was reported stolen on Sunday, May 29. They said the man pictured in the surveillance pictures is wanted in connection to the theft. Investigators said the man has been previously […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for Hattiesburg Exxon shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday, May 28. Officers said the shooting happened at in an Exxon parking lot on U.S. 98. One man suffered a gunshot to his leg. Anyone with information about the man pictured can call the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS

