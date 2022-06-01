ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power restored to thousands after BrightRidge outages

By Murry Lee
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several outages in Washington County, Tennessee left thousands of BrightRidge customers temporarily without power.

Earlier Wednesday, BrightRidge reported more than 10,000 customers in several communities were experiencing outages. However, as of 2 p.m., most customers had power restored with only 38 still without.

News Channel 11 reached out to BrightRidge to determine what caused the outages and received the following statement:

“BrightRidge crews are working to restore power after a breaker opened at a primary substation early this afternoon. Walters Primary substation feeds several other substations. About 7,000 customers have been restored. Remaining outages should be restored in the near term as BrightRidge crews continue to ensure system safety prior to reenergizing the lines.”

Timothy Whaley, BrightRidge Spokesperson

