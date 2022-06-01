Missing Monument 14-year-old found safe
UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Mason was found safe.
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking the public for help in finding a missing 14-year-old.
Mason McCusker was last seen, Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Draco Dr. and Hunters Glen Rd.
He was wearing a red shirt with black shorts and grey hoodie. He was also wearing a tan jacket. McCusker was riding a BMX-style bike.
Police say he is in need of medication.
Contact EPSO at (719) 390-5555 if you have any information.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 0