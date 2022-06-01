ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monument, CO

Missing Monument 14-year-old found safe

By Alina Lee
 5 days ago

UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Mason was found safe.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking the public for help in finding a missing 14-year-old.

Mason McCusker was last seen, Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Draco Dr. and Hunters Glen Rd.

He was wearing a red shirt with black shorts and grey hoodie. He was also wearing a tan jacket. McCusker was riding a BMX-style bike.

Police say he is in need of medication.

Contact EPSO at (719) 390-5555 if you have any information.

