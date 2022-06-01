ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa are up, cases down in latest report

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased since the lastreport. According to...

KCCI.com

Important reminders for Iowa’s Primary Election

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls open for Iowa’s June 7 Primary at 7 a.m. Tuesday and Monday is the deadline for absentee voters to vote in person at their county auditor's office. If you requested a mail-in ballot, it is not recommended to mail it anymore. Instead, drop...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Number of Iowa fentanyl-related deaths explodes

DES MOINES, Iowa — It is deadly. “Unless you are there when it happens there is no saving them,” said Deric Kidd. It is deceiving. “This is a 16 year old kid taking one pill that should just be a hydrocodone 500mg and should be going about their day but instead they are dying,” said […]
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

As gun control debate rages, Iowa has loosened gun laws

DES MOINES — Yet another round of mass shootings in the United States once again brings to the forefront the debate over gun regulations nationally and in Iowa. At a grocery store in Buffalo, 10 people were killed May 14. At an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and two adults were killed May 24. At a hospital in Tulsa, Okla., four people were shot dead June 1.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa tax cuts likely to bring hard budget choices in future

New laws enable state to dig into surplus to lower corporate tax ratge. Iowa state lawmakers worked overtime this legislative session before adjourning for the year. The issue they stayed late for – vouchers for private schools – did not become law. But lawmakers got a lot done. That agenda pushed by the Republican majority.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 6th, 2022

(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa National Guard has confirmed the 33-year-old gunman who killed two young women outside an Ames church was a sergeant in the Guard and one of his victims had been in the Guard since 2019. Twenty-two-year-old Eden Montang was a mortuary affairs specialist with an Iowa National Guard battalion based in Boone. Johnathan Whitlach, a human resources specialist in the same unit, had been in the Guard for nearly seven years. The Story County Sheriff said last Friday that Montang recently ended a relationship with Whitlach, and he had been arrested days before the shooting and charged with harassing her at work. Authorities say Whitlach shot Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Flores, then himself outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames.
AMES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

County auditors: Hundreds of Iowa voters missed new deadline for absentee voting

Election officials in some of Iowa’s largest counties are reporting that hundreds of voters missed the deadline to request absentee ballots ahead of the June 7 primary. In four of Iowa’s largest counties — Polk, Linn, Scott and Black Hawk — a total of 461 voters’ requests for absentee ballots were denied that would have […] The post County auditors: Hundreds of Iowa voters missed new deadline for absentee voting appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa Middle School students push for change at 'Wear Orange' rally

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — “Wear Orange” events were held across the country on Saturday, including Dubuque and Iowa City, calling for stricter gun laws, KCRG reports. “I’m about to go to middle school, and I don’t want to because of the things I’m seeing,” Luciana Paucean, 10, of Dubuque, said.
DUBUQUE, IA
weareiowa.com

Here's how much rain fell in central Iowa on Sunday afternoon and evening

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong to severe storms formed over central Iowa on Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing some very heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and hail to the region. Brief funnel clouds were even reported in parts of Dallas and Boone Counties as the storms pushed through. While the...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa Primary Election is just three days away

DES MOINES, Iowa — We are just three days away from the primary election in Iowa. County Auditor offices were open across the state today for in-person absentee voting. The Polk County Election office is closed tomorrow, but will be open for early voting on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
POLK COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Former Iowa cop pens crime novel about warring motorcycle gangs

Webster City, Iowa — A crime novelist and former law enforcement officer from north-central Iowa is releasing his second book. Phil Queen is a retired Webster City policeman who’s now a criminal justice instructor at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge. Queen’s newest work, “Forever Two Wheels,”...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
tspr.org

Omicron variant cases increase in southeast Iowa

Health department leaders in Lee County and Des Moines County have both reported increases of infections from the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. Lee County Health Department Administrator Michele Ross said the latest numbers revealed 21 positive cases among residents during a recent seven-day period. However, that is down from the 32 positive cases reported in the county during the previous week. Ross said those numbers do not account for those Lee County residents who have opted to use a take-home test kit.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Chariton Leader

Lowest-earning counties in Iowa

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Rep. Axne has earned Iowa’s most bipartisan house member ranking

I’m pleased to share that for the second year in a row I’ve been named the most bipartisan member of the Iowa congressional delegation by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy. I was also named the 20th most bipartisan member of the...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Historical Society Mobile Museum To Visit Our Area This Summer

Northwest Iowa — The State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum hit the road this month, packed with 56 artifacts and a video that explores 13,000 years of Iowa history. And the mobile museum will be in our area later this summer. Housed in a custom-built Winnebago, the...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Resident-care issues scuttle sale of Iowa nursing homes to East Coast developer

The planned sale of a troubled Iowa nursing home chain to an East Coast developer has been scuttled partly due to quality-of-care issues. QHC Facilities, which owns eight skilled-nursing facilities and two assisted-living centers in Iowa, filed for bankruptcy in late December. The previous owner of the company, Jerry Voyna, died last year. His wife, Nancy, took […] The post Resident-care issues scuttle sale of Iowa nursing homes to East Coast developer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

