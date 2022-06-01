ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Search suspended after swimmer goes missing in Wildwood, New Jersey

By Katherine Scott
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2fyb_0fx6g3he00

The search for a missing swimmer in Wildwood, New Jersey has been suspended, officials with the U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic said Wednesday afternoon.

The swimmer, a man in his 20s who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon, has not been identified.

"The local response and collaborative efforts of multiple local, state, and private agencies was instrumental in providing maximum coverage of the search area. It is a terribly sad ending and our condolences go out to the family and friends of the young man," said Lt. Dan Nelson, Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Station Cape May.

The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday when a group of swimmers was in distress at the beach off Andrews Avenue.

The beach isn't fully staffed until later in June, and no lifeguards were on duty.

Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said the swimmers were far beyond the usual distance from shore. He says it's likely the swimmers were caught in a rip current.

One swimmer was able to get out on his own.

Responding crews were there in minutes and rescued two more.

"One was at least 200 yards out. The other was probably about 125 or so yards out," Chief Troiano said.

"We immediately saw them; crews split up - one went after the one victim, another crew went after another victim. (They) brought them in on boards," Troiano explained.

But crews never had a visual on the fourth swimmer.

A friend told first responders the last time he saw him.

"He said they were trying to get back in. He was on the sandbar, and his friend was in front of him, and as a breaker came, he said he saw him, and then he didn't see him again," said Troiano.

According to the United States Lifesaving Association, an average of 100 deaths are caused by rip currents in the U.S. each year.

Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Steve Stocks says it's by far the most common rescue his lifeguards make.

"When the guards are there, they're literally performing thousands of preventative measures to stop rescues from happening and even with that, rescues still occur," said Stocks.

A helicopter hovered overhead as the search began.

The U.S. Coast Guard, state police, and local boats were all deployed.

Rescue teams formed a human chain and slowly walked through the water, sweeping the sand with their feet.

A sea tow was also brought in to use its sonar. A diver was lowered into the water after the sonar got a hit, but the search turned up nothing.

"There is a rip (current) there. So more than likely the individuals were pulled out in the rip, and either tried to fight it or get back in and didn't swim parallel to the beach, tried to swim out of it. But either way, they definitely got overcome," said Troiano.

Troiano urged people not to swim when there are no lifeguards present.

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Route 9 crash in Howell, NJ kills father of 6-year-old

HOWELL — A GoFundMe page has identified the man killed when he was struck on Route 9 early Thursday morning. A 30-year-old Lakewood was walking on the southbound side of the highway in Howell between Alexander Avenue and Ford Road when he was struck by a 53-year-old Deal resident, according to Howell police.
HOWELL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Wildwood, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Wildwood, NJ
BreakingAC

Woman assaulted and dumped in Galloway

An Atlantice City woman remains in critical condition after she was found in Galloway Township brutally beaten on Sunday night. Galloway police believe the 29-year-old woman was assaulted somewhere else and then dumped. Her name is not being released at this time. Her brother has posted about his sister’s condition...
GALLOWAY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Man Dies In Parkway Crash

TOMS RIVER – A local man died after a Garden State Parkway crash Thursday morning, police said. Frederick Esser, 47, of Toms River, was driving a Mercedes-Benz south near mile marker 61.8 at around 10:10 a.m. Police said his car was sideswiped by a Volkswagen Passat. This caused Esser’s car to hit the left guardrail, then veer across the Parkway and leave the road to the right. He was thrown from the vehicle.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Nelson
BreakingAC

Egg Harbor Township teen missing almost two weeks

Egg Harbor Township police are asking for help finding a teen missing almost two weeks. Jenice Trombetta, 17, was reported missing by her father. She was last seen May 21 on the Ocean City Boardwalk, police said. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimmer#Lifeguards#Coast Guard Station Cape
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Centre Daily

Woman sitting by beach dies after car crashes into bench, lands in ocean, NJ cops say

A 75-year-old woman died after a car crashed into the bench she was sitting on by the beach before it landed in the ocean, according to authorities in New Jersey. The Hyundai driver first slammed into another car before hitting the bench over Memorial Day weekend in the North Cape May section of Lower Township on May 29, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The man was possibly experiencing a “medical emergency” before the incident.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Employees Named In Threating Email To Williamstown High School Principal Work In Another School District, Authorities Say

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Monroe Township police are now saying the specific employees mentioned in a violent threat to the Williamstown High School principal do not work in the school district. The employees mentioned are believed to work in a neighboring school district. It’s unclear which district at this time, but nearby in Winslow Township, the high school went into lockdown earlier Friday afternoon. The FBI joined local authorities in looking for the person responsible for sending the threat on Friday morning, but officials say the threat likely came from out of state. While no students or staff were injured, Monroe Township...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
CBS Philly

Officials Investigating Fiery Crash That Killed 1 Person Outside New Jersey School For The Deaf In Ewing Township

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A fiery crash outside the New Jersey School for the Deaf in Mercer County has killed one person. Crews rushed to the intersection of Lower Ferry Road and Stuyvesant Avenue in Ewing Township around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the car crashed into a fence in front of the school and caught fire. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
95K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy