Scottish Greens boycott Queen's jubilee debate

What sane government would consider the reintroduction of a system of weights and measures that has not been taught in schools for the best part of two generations (‘It makes no sense’: reaction to plan to revive imperial measurements in UK, 29 May)? A quick poll of my adult children suggests that most of their generation wouldn’t have any idea how many ounces there are in a pound, or fluid ounces in a pint. I assume that the restoration of pounds, shillings and pence cannot be far away, although given the fantasy world our government inhabits, perhaps galleons, sickles and knuts are their preferred option.
