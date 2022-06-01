ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottish Greens boycott Queen's jubilee debate

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Scottish Green Party have boycotted a debate at Holyrood at which MSPs congratulated the Queen on her platinum jubilee. In a statement, the Scottish Greens said a head of state should be chosen by and be accountable to voters....

www.bbc.com

