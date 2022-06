On June 7th at the Bristol Library at 7 p.m. the Charter Revision Committee will complete their work in providing recommendations to improve our City Charter. There will also be a Public Hearing at the same place and time on June 21st to receive more public comment before the final report is sent to the City Council. Those issues that are approved by the City Council will then go on the ballot in November in the form of ballot questions.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO