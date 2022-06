A week early, but hardly a dollar short, the Hopkins County Dairy Festival carnival rolled into town Wednesday, June 1. Although a little earlier than planned, the carnival is kicking off another perfect weekend, and another and another. The carnival, originally scheduled for June 8-11, will now only be open tonight until 10-11 p.m. Otherwise, just start looking forward to the many other opportunities that Sulphur Springs has in store for the next two weeks.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO