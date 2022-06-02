ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Zandt County, TX

VZC Commissioners Court hears positive report on audit

thecantonherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news was received during the regular meeting of the Van Zandt...

www.thecantonherald.com

Comments / 0

KTRE

Judge sends former Hudson teacher to prison for relationship with student

East Texas funeral homes assist with funerals for Uvalde shooting victims. Paul Beaty said there are only two funeral homes in Uvalde, making it almost impossible to host multiple funerals a day without assistance. Beaty is part of the Texas Funeral Directors Association, which is offering assistance to the Uvalde funeral homes. Beaty is currently tasked with coordinating incoming resources, including hearses, personnel, and other needs.
UVALDE, TX
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Van Zandt County, TX
Van Zandt County, TX
Government
KSST Radio

2 Jailed After Failing To Follow Court Orders

Two men were jailed Thursday after failing to follow court orders, according to arrest reports. A 51-year-old Pittsburg man instructed at 10 a.m. in the County Court-At-Law by the judge to complete a urine test to be analyzed for possible alcohol or drug content. The Pittsburg man allegedly sat down and refused to rise and complete the judge’s order for screening.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Is the recent gun control debate affecting East Texas firearm sales?

TYLER, Texas — On Thursday, President Joe Biden addressed lawmakers in a speech on gun legislation, asking lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws, following mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde. Topics such as expanding background checks, enacting new "red flag laws" and reinstating a ban on semi-automatic weapons were...
TYLER, TX
Larry Lease

Euless Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling $2.6 Million

A Euless woman pleaded guilty on Friday to embezzling more than $2.6 million from her former employer.Sharon Mccutcheon/Unsplash. The U.S. Department of Justice reports that a Euless woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling money from the Italian shipping interest Savino Del Bene. The woman was identified as Vika Latai Moa. The DOJ said that the 36-year-old pleaded guilty to wire fraud, stealing $2.6 million from the company from June 2019 to October 2019.
EULESS, TX
#Fiscal Year#Vzc Commissioners Court#Patillo Brown#Hill L L P
easttexasradio.com

East Texas Fugitive At Large

An East Texas man is being sought by law enforcement agencies throughout the area on several outstanding felony warrants including aggravated assault family violence, abandon/endangering a child, and parole violations. Twenty-eight-year-old Caimbrian Austin Walker is considered armed and dangerous. Gregg County deputies say Walker is active on Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram where he seeks out women to chat with and meet. Anyone with information should call 911.
ketr.org

Sulphur Springs Anticipating 1,100+ Subdivision To Be Built West Of Town

The Sulphur Springs City Council recently approved a preliminary plat for the subdivision to be built by Oak National Development. The houses would be from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet in size and the prices would start at $320,000. The subdivision would be built in phases. Emily also discusses the return of Sulphur Springs ISD assistant superintendent for secondary education and state programs Josh Williams as principal of Sulphur Springs High School, after Derek Driver took the job of principal at Celina High School.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

DNA Solves Mt Pleasant’s Cold Case

You may recall that authorities in 1992 found Shenda Denise Hayes’ body at the I-30 rest area in Titus County. Thanks to DNA, the Cold Case is solved. Douglas Thomas, 67, of Waco, is currently in prison and linked to that case.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
News Break
Politics
107-3 KISS-FM

Longview, TX Tax Service Sued By Feds, Falsely Claimed Over $50 Million

We're a few months removed from income tax season and its usually around this time of the year that we start to hear stories of folks trying to find ways to cheat the IRS and unsuspecting tax payers out of money through various scams. The IRS has a list of scams called "The Dirty Dozen Tax Scams" and a Longview tax service is accused of engaging in one of those scams and they are taking them to court for it.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Dead, Multiple Rescued in North Texas High Water Incident: Officials

One person is dead after Arlington officials pulled multiple individuals from high water on Thursday night. According Arlington officials, first responders were called to the intersection of Webb Road and Ballweg Road in Arlington regarding an SUV that went into a ditch containing high water. Officials said the Arlington Fire...
ARLINGTON, TX
wbap.com

Amber Alert Issued for Tarrant County Teen

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Dept. has issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Mason Christenson. He was last seen getting into a black Ford F150 with a partially removed white bumper sticker on the back window.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Active Warrant in Lindale, Texas Means Your Name Published on Social Media

We have seen lots of law enforcement agencies finding unique ways of engaging people in their communities. Most often they are trying to let people know that there is an issue such as a citation that needs to be paid before a warrant is issued for their arrest. Just this week we saw the Lindale, Texas Police Department do something similar as they are trying to decrease the amount of warrants that are currently active.
LINDALE, TX

