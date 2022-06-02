VZC Commissioners Court hears positive report on audit

East Texas funeral homes assist with funerals for Uvalde shooting victims. Paul Beaty said there are only two funeral homes in Uvalde, making it almost impossible to host multiple funerals a day without assistance. Beaty is part of the Texas Funeral Directors Association, which is offering assistance to the Uvalde funeral homes. Beaty is currently tasked with coordinating incoming resources, including hearses, personnel, and other needs.
A person jailed on an aggravated theft cost is accused of getting a racist and threatening e-mail despatched to a Dallas County decide in an try and derail his trial even after she recused herself from his case. Wesley Gerard Jones, 32, faces a cost of constructing a terroristic menace...
Dallas – A recent phone call scam is targeting the Dallas County elderly community. The Parkland Health Call Center has received numerous phone from elderly patients who say they have received calls from a Parkland phone number. The caller states they are in the neighborhood to offer a home healthcare checkup for only $50.
The U.S. 81/U.S. 287 corridor is exploding with new single-family home subdivisions, apartment complexes, and commercial development - and that doesn’t even include the 10,000 home development going up in Rhome starting later this year.
Two men were jailed Thursday after failing to follow court orders, according to arrest reports. A 51-year-old Pittsburg man instructed at 10 a.m. in the County Court-At-Law by the judge to complete a urine test to be analyzed for possible alcohol or drug content. The Pittsburg man allegedly sat down and refused to rise and complete the judge’s order for screening.
TYLER, Texas — On Thursday, President Joe Biden addressed lawmakers in a speech on gun legislation, asking lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws, following mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde. Topics such as expanding background checks, enacting new "red flag laws" and reinstating a ban on semi-automatic weapons were...
A Euless woman pleaded guilty on Friday to embezzling more than $2.6 million from her former employer.Sharon Mccutcheon/Unsplash. The U.S. Department of Justice reports that a Euless woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling money from the Italian shipping interest Savino Del Bene. The woman was identified as Vika Latai Moa. The DOJ said that the 36-year-old pleaded guilty to wire fraud, stealing $2.6 million from the company from June 2019 to October 2019.
This past Memorial weekend there were a lot of remembrance events and ceremonies happening, graduation parties that were being hosted, pool parties being thrown, fun times being spent on the lake, thousands of cookouts and barbecues happening, and a lot of relaxing. While we are all enjoying ourselves with an...
An East Texas man is being sought by law enforcement agencies throughout the area on several outstanding felony warrants including aggravated assault family violence, abandon/endangering a child, and parole violations. Twenty-eight-year-old Caimbrian Austin Walker is considered armed and dangerous. Gregg County deputies say Walker is active on Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram where he seeks out women to chat with and meet. Anyone with information should call 911.
The Sulphur Springs City Council recently approved a preliminary plat for the subdivision to be built by Oak National Development. The houses would be from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet in size and the prices would start at $320,000. The subdivision would be built in phases. Emily also discusses the return of Sulphur Springs ISD assistant superintendent for secondary education and state programs Josh Williams as principal of Sulphur Springs High School, after Derek Driver took the job of principal at Celina High School.
You may recall that authorities in 1992 found Shenda Denise Hayes’ body at the I-30 rest area in Titus County. Thanks to DNA, the Cold Case is solved. Douglas Thomas, 67, of Waco, is currently in prison and linked to that case.
We're a few months removed from income tax season and its usually around this time of the year that we start to hear stories of folks trying to find ways to cheat the IRS and unsuspecting tax payers out of money through various scams. The IRS has a list of scams called "The Dirty Dozen Tax Scams" and a Longview tax service is accused of engaging in one of those scams and they are taking them to court for it.
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Longhorns aren’t an uncommon sight in parts of North Texas, but it’s not everyday that Southlake DPS gets a call about a loose herd blocking a street and crashing a graduation party. On the afternoon of June 4, 2022, officers responded to a...
One person is dead after Arlington officials pulled multiple individuals from high water on Thursday night. According Arlington officials, first responders were called to the intersection of Webb Road and Ballweg Road in Arlington regarding an SUV that went into a ditch containing high water. Officials said the Arlington Fire...
The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Dept. has issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Mason Christenson. He was last seen getting into a black Ford F150 with a partially removed white bumper sticker on the back window.
FORT WORTH, Texas — A smell from illegal dumping outside a store in a Fort Worth neighborhood forced people to take matters into their own hands. For weeks, people have dumped so much trash in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on McCart Avenue that a city code enforcement officer has launched an investigation.
We have seen lots of law enforcement agencies finding unique ways of engaging people in their communities. Most often they are trying to let people know that there is an issue such as a citation that needs to be paid before a warrant is issued for their arrest. Just this week we saw the Lindale, Texas Police Department do something similar as they are trying to decrease the amount of warrants that are currently active.
