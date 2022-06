LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV graduate Bradley Boe founded High Rollers Adaptive Sports Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Las Vegas dedicated to building a supportive community for disabled individuals through adaptive sports opportunities. Boe survived a tragic diving accident at Lake Tahoe that left him in a wheelchair after breaking his neck. He tells FOX5 that he was in a “dark place” for four years and knew he needed to make a change in his life to help himself and his family and loved ones. Boe turned to wheelchair rugby and now helps coordinates team practices and tournaments here in Las Vegas.

