Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he came to SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor in the newspaper industry. He’s thrilled to be writing for an ultra-engaged audience while covering a sport he loved growing up in Marin County, California. When he’s not writing about swimming, he’s probably either playing tennis or making music.

