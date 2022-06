SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Emma Quintero of McCollum High School. Emma is a four-year member of the varsity softball team. She was named First-Team All-District and Academic All-State her senior season. Emma is a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Athletic Leadership Association and received the school Senior Awards in Science, Theater and ASL. She also volunteers at the San Antonio Zoo as part of the Wildlife Advocate Program. She maintains a 3.6 GPA and is ranked 17th in her class. Emma will be attending the University of the Incarnate Word where she will major in Environmental Science.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO