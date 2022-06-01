Chris Reuter to become Germantown School District's next superintendent

The Germantown School District will have a new superintendent next year, and it will be the district's current director of teaching and learning, Chris Reuter.

The Germantown School Board approved a contract for Reuter at a special meeting May 26, according to a news release posted on the Germantown School District website.

Reuter will replace current Germantown Superintendent Brett Stousland, who announced his resignation during the Germantown School Board's May 23 meeting.

Stousland is leaving Germantown to become the new superintendent of the Gibraltar Area School District in Fish Creek, according to a post May 20 on the Gibraltar Area School District's Facebook page. Fish Creek is in Door County.

Stousland has been Germantown's superintendent since July 2020.

Stousland said he wasn't looking to leave the Germantown School District, but when the opportunity came to lead the Gibraltar Area School District, he said he thought he would put his name in for the position and see what happened. He said he has vacationed in Door County since he was young.

"For us, it's a place we see ourselves long term, even after I retire," Stousland said in a phone interview June 1.

Reuter has more than 20 years of public education experience, according to the district's news release. He will start July 1.

“I’m honored and humbled about the opportunity to serve the Germantown School District and community in the capacity of Superintendent. In the short time I’ve been in the district, I have seen and heard about the great work that takes place daily on behalf of kids. Together, we will take an already great district to the next level," Reuter said in the district's news release.

Reuter will work with Stousland to find Reuter's replacement for the director of teaching and learning and in the transition to becoming the district's next superintendent. Information about an official meet and greet will be shared with parents and community members "in the coming weeks," according to the district's news release.

