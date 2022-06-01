ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus named chancellor of Dean College

By Cyrus Moulton, Telegram & Gazette
 5 days ago

Former Worcester City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. has been named the first chancellor of Dean College in Franklin, the college announced Wednesday.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve Dean College in this newly formed role,” Augustus said in the announcement. “I look forward to working closely with (New President Kenneth Elmore) and the Dean Community, we are all going to form a tremendous team.”

The new position marks a return to academia for Augustus.

Augustus was director of the office of government and community relations at the College of the Holy Cross when he was selected interim city manager following the tenure of former City Manager Michael V. O’Brien. Augustus had previously served in the state Senate for two terms, and served as chief of staff for U.S. Rep. James P. McGovern, D-Worcester.

Augustus said at the time he intended to eventually return to his role at Holy Cross.

But after a search, the City Council returned to Augustus.

Now after 8½ years at the city’s helm, Augustus is returning to higher-ed.

Augustus will primarily be responsible for business development, community and alumni relations, government relations and external affairs, advancement, facilities, technology, operations, and strategic planning, according to the school.

He will report to the school's board of trustees.

“The primary responsibility in leading an institute of higher learning is providing a structure that puts each person in a position to be successful. We feel that with the unique skill set that Ed and Kenn offer, we have done that here,”  Chair of the Board of Trustees Mark Boyce said in a statement. “It is a model that will likely become more popular over time due to the growing intricacies of our industry."

Founded in 1865, Dean is currently home to 1,200 full-time students and 400 part-time students enrolled in over 30 full-time, part-time, bachelor’s and associate degree programs.

