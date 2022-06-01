ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Till debt do us part: Wedding costs skyrocket

By Joshua Eferighe, Nichole Berlie, Sloane Glass
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUHlt_0fx6dItV00

( NewsNation ) — A total of 2.5 million couples are expected to wed this year, according to The Wedding Report — a number not seen in four decades.

Thats five weddings this year to which an average guest will be invited.

A cause for joy, yes, but for some, inflation has made those invitations feel less celebratory and more like a bill.

Hotel costs are up over 11 percent from 2019 to more than $130. And with gas prices at a record high, airfare has risen, too: Numbers from Hopper , a travel data firm, show prices up around 45 percent compared to the same time last year.

This trend is due to pandemic-delayed parties that — from wedding showers to engagement parties — are back on.

“It’s not cheap for people to come to weddings anymore … People really don’t cover their plate anymore when they come as a guest, because it’s so expensive. People can’t afford it. If you’re a family of four, you’re paying almost $1,000 to attend a wedding. That’s, like, a bit crazy,” one bride told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday.

And she’s right: A recent survey from wedding website Zola found that guests can expect to spend upwards of $1,300 to attend just one out-of-state wedding.

‘Lunchflation’ means the cost of your meal is going up

Unfortunately, attending weddings isn’t the only thing that cost more. Thanks to inflation, the prices for the wedding itself are, too.

According to The Knot Real Weddings Study , which tracks the average wedding cost and other data per state, the average couple is spending roughly $28,000 on their wedding, up from $20,000 in 2020.

Similarly, also per research from The Knot , wedding dresses are 20 percent more expensive today than they were in 2019 due to supply chain issues.

And the dinner plates that bride was complaining about? That’s because high market prices have caused catering to rise more than 14 percent in some cases.

“Where I work, we just increased prices by 30 percent and that’s just because the supply chain, getting things in and products are just so much more costly and that’s something that’s not going to change,” Leah Beebe, a wedding and events coordinator out of Indiana, told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday.

If you are looking to tighten the purse strings before you tie the knot, there are some options.

“I usually try and go over what’s most important to them,” Beebe said. “If they’re wanting a really nice venue and a really nice photographer, maybe they don’t mind food not being as big of a deal,” she continued.

One thing the pandemic changed about the wedding industry is that couples are more empowered to do what feels right for them.

Smaller weddings, elopements and non-traditional parties have all become more common . So, if you want to save money, you may have to do something out of the box.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mom arrested after 4 kids test positive for meth

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville mother faces four felony charges of child abuse after her children all tested positive for meth. The Laurel Leader Call reported someone familiar with the family notified Child Protective Services (CPS) of the situation. Once hair-follicle tests came back positive for meth for her one, two, six, and seven-year-old […]
ELLISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man sentenced to 25 years for drug charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday, June 3 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth. According to court documents, Elbert Silas was accused of negotiating and conducting the sale of meth throughout Mississippi. Silas was also accused of distributing heroin during the same […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman charged with attempted murder in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was charged with attempted murder after a man was struck by a car in Hattiesburg on Friday, June 3. Hattiesburg police said a man had been hit by a car in an empty parking lot around 4:15 p.m. on Dabbs Street. They said he was taken to a local […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Amazon murder suspect shot by officers on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man suspected of shooting a woman to death at an Amazon Warehouse in Mississippi has been shot to death by officers on I-40. An incident was reported at 3:20 p.m. on I-40 and Whitten. According to Memphis Police, officers were conducting a traffic stop in the area. The driver, later identified […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
WJTV 12

Two men killed in Yazoo City pool hall shooting

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are investigating a shooting at a pool hall that left two men dead on Sunday, June 5. The Yazoo Herald reported officers responded to the shooting around 4:15 a.m. at Junior’s Bar and Lounge on Kohlman Street. Investigators believe the two men who died are the only […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Center for Justice holds expungement and wills clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Justice partnered with Mississippi Urban League to offer direct drafting services for expungement and wills. “We’ve seen that people are in need of all services, so that’s why we want to offer a plethora of services. That way, they can you know have like a one-stop-shop. They […]
WJTV 12

Man charged with domestic violence in Hattiesburg

UPDATE: HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities said Michael Deshun Davis turned himself in to the Hattiesburg Police Department in connection to the domestic violence incident. Davis was charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail. HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a man who […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

8 BBQ joints to visit in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The aroma of charcoal and wood chips have started to fill the air as the summer season begins to make its entrance. BBQ grills in backyards and restaurants will bring finger-licking, fall off the bones meat to tables across Mississippi. The south is known for its legendary BBQ recipes and sauces […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Skyrocket#Gas Prices#The Wedding Report#Hopper#Newsnation
WJTV 12

Parchman inmates graduate with diplomas, training

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced that 100 inmates at at the Mississippi State Penitentiary (MSP) at Parchman graduated on Wednesday, May 25. Many of the inmates received their high school diploma or HiSet. Some of the graduates also received training in carpentry, culinary arts, auto mechanics, diesel […]
PARCHMAN, MS
WJTV 12

Surgeon gifts $150K endowment to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A University of Mississippi (UM) graduate and his wife gifted the school with a $150,000 endowment. Dr. Marc E. Walker graduated from UM in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences. He’s now Mississippi’s only pediatric and congenital hand surgeon and the founder and clinical director of the Congenital Hand […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man accused of stealing cash register in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a cash register from a business on Saturday, June 4. Police said the man broke into a CStore around 4:50 a.m. on Monticello Drive. The man allegedly stole the cash register from the business. Anyone with information about the […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WJTV 12

Police investigating theft at Vicksburg business

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating a theft that happened at a business in Vicksburg on Thursday, June 2. Vicksburg Daily News reported $2,300 was stolen from behind the counter at Muddy Magnolias on South Frontage Road. Police said the theft happened around 4:00 p.m. According to the newspaper, the money was stolen while […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Auditor’s report shows Jackson homicides cost taxpayers millions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – How much does homicide cost Jackson’s taxpayers? The State Auditor’s Office released a report that discussed the cost of homicides in Mississippi. The report stated that Mississippi has had a higher homicide rate than any other state since 2018. The City of Jackson had more homicides per capita than any other […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three indicted for allegedly stealing wire in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were indicted on malicious mischief charges for allegedly stealing telephone wire in Vicksburg. Vicksburg Daily News reported Christopher Hayes, 34, Amy Hearn, 28, and Joseph Smith, 34, are accused of cutting and stealing telephone wire for the copper content. According to the newspaper, the wire is owned by AT&T […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Body found behind Natchez apartment building

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating after a woman’s body was found behind an apartment building on Saint Catherine Street on Sunday, June 5. The Natchez Democrat reported the woman was identified as Doretha Fitzgerald, 63. Police arrived at DeMarco Square apartments just after 8:00 a.m. on Sunday. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Forrest General requiring masks in hospital

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital is requiring face masks within its facilities. Hospital staff said the decision is due to community transmission rates of COVID-19. Masks will now be required at all times in the hospital. Click here to learn more about COVID-19.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy