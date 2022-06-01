ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Sherrod Brown Criticizes Wells Fargo’s ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior

Cover picture for the articleSen. Sherrod Brown, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, said in a letter to Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf that the bank has failed to repair its government and risk management problems. In the letter, Brown complained of a “laundry list” of compliance missteps and consumer...

⭐️J⭐️
4d ago

Should have requested DOJ & FDIC & IRS for unethical conduct for yearsBoycott Wells Fargo until theyterminate all Top Management

Salon

Every Republican — and 4 Democrats — vote against House bill to stop Big Oil's price gouging on gas

Four Democrats broke ranks in a vote on a Democratic House bill designed to clamp down on price gouging by oil and gas companies amid the nationwide surge in the cost of fuel. Reps. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Lizzie Fletcher, D-Tex., all joined their Republican colleagues in a vote against the measure, which passed along a narrow 217-207 vote.
Salon

"Phony" Joe Manchin slammed for demanding lower drug prices after killing bill to lower drug prices

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressives within and beyond Congress took aim at Sen. Joe Manchin on Tuesday after the West Virginia Democrat infamous for blocking his own party's priorities took to Twitter to call for lowering prescription drug prices.
Sherrod Brown
Charles Scharf
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
Reuters

White House weighs oil profits tax to fund consumer rebate

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The White House is considering congressional proposals that could tax oil and gas producers' profits in order to provide a benefit to consumers struggling with higher energy prices, a U.S. official said on Thursday. "There are a variety of interesting proposals and design choices on...
Reason.com

Government Employees Got $872 Million in Bonuses Out of COVID Aid Cash

Federal funds intended to be used for pandemic relief efforts were used instead to pad the paychecks of government employees from coast to coast. In San Diego, California, for example, some 9,595 county workers were awarded bonuses funded with more than $27 million in federal COVID aid, according to a Treasury Department program set up to track the $350 billion in pandemic funds distributed to state and local governments as part of the American Rescue Plan. Bonuses of $2,500 were paid to County of San Diego employees working in "detention and medical facilities" and other places where county officials deemed "COVID-19 exposure was more likely." But employees who faced no heightened risk of job-related exposure were rewarded with $1,500 bonuses as well.
