Lubbock PD sending 4 officers to Uvalde

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Wednesday that four officers will be sent to Uvalde, Texas.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24.

“We are proud to assist their community, providing resources to allow for healing and recovery,” LPD said. “Our thoughts remain with those in Uvalde and beyond who are affected by this senseless tragedy.”

On May 27, Levelland Police announced it would send officers to Uvalde as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.