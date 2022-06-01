ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans city leaders announce hurricane season 2022 preparations

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0aLQ_0fx6cVEL00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday morning, Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a press conference on the City’s 2022 Hurricane Season operational and security preparations.

Since hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30 each year, city officials wanted to prepare in the event of a tropical weather occurrence.

Hurricane hunters navigate storms in preparation for Hurricane season 2022

NOAA forecasters are predicting above-average hurricane activity this year, which would make it the 7th consecutive above-average hurricane season.

Mayor Cantrell said they are doing everything they can to prepare the public for hurricane season.

16 of 20 weather stations around the city have been installed for the past five months. Residents can see data in their neighborhoods on weatherwise.nola.gov .

“Get connected make a plan and gather supplies.”

300,000 residents in the city have opted into NOLA ready according to city officials. City officials encourage residents to sign up to get alerts and visit the website.

The New Orleans Fire Department reminded residents to safely use generators . Residents were also urged to get carbon monoxide detectors and fire distinguishers.

