Byesville, OH

Mrs. Susan A. Williamson

Your Radio Place
 5 days ago

She was born July 11, 1933 in Sutton WV, daughter of the late Harry Perkins and Eva (James) Perkins. Mrs. Williamson was the owner of Sue & Company, a residential cleaning company in Akron. She attended Parkersburg High School. She enjoyed...

yourradioplace.com

Your Radio Place

M. Eileen Carrel

M. Eileen Carrel, age 87, of Lowell, Ohio, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at her home. She was born September 4, 1934, in Waterford, daughter of the late Clifford C. and Stella L. Carpenter Hinton. Eileen was a 1955 graduate of Waterford High School and attended secretarial school in Columbus. She was employed as a secretary for Ohio Power in Beverly, and along with her husband, owned and operated a dairy farm for over 50 years. She formerly served as secretary for the Noble County Chapter of the National Farmers Organization. She was a member of the Church of Christ at Coal Run and the Noble County Red Hatters. Eileen enjoyed making latch hook rugs and working search and find books.
LOWELL, OH
Your Radio Place

Shirley "Skip" M. Clark

Shirley “Skip” M. Clark, 84 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2022 at Clay Gardens Place of Zanesville. She was born on September 4, 1937, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Reynold Wilson and Pearl Mahaffey Wilson. She is survived by her sons, Gary (Mandy)...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Navy Veteran donates flag stand in son’s memory

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – The Belmont County VA Clinic was one of two locations to receive a flag stand’s handcrafted wooden base in honor of a fallen solider, donated by his father. Fred Hunter built the stands in memory of his son Matthew David Hunter for both the...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Got a Minute? The Powers That Be, by Bob Ley

Almost every time a building in downtown Cambridge is lost to a fire or condemnation, the negatives begin flying: “We’re letting our downtown go.” “Our history is being lost.” The “Powers-That-Be” are often blamed, usually with no concern about the identification of this mystery group.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Hospice of Guernsey Is Gearing Up For Touch A Truck

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Nearly 50 trucks and service vehicles will be gathered at Deerassic Park in Cambridge on Saturday, June 11 for Hospice of Guernsey’s 8th annual Touch a Truck event. Touch A Truck is a free family event where kids of all ages can have a hands-on...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Dresden man killed in Muskingum County crash

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio -The State Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash in Muskingum County that took the life of 60-year-old Jeffery King of Dresden. The crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. Saturday on State Route 666 when King’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and two trees.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Pettit Appointed to Zanesville City Council

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Members of the Muskingum County Republican Central Committee have appointed Cody Pettit to at all large city council seat previously held by Ann Gildow. She passed away in May. Zanesville City Council President Dan Vincent expects Pettit to be sworn in before the city council meeting...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Airport Corner #26: Aerial Tour Update

By: Carl La Rue, local pilot & businessman. News, facts and personal opinion, speaking for himself and not as a representative of the airport or this website. Most progress that we humans engage in can be seen from the air, unless an attempt is made to disguise it, like weapons caches and military movements. What can’t be seen directly can be inferred by a myriad of clues.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Marietta College ousted from World Series

IOWA – Marietta College is out of the Division III College Baseball World Series. Marietta lost Sunday to Wisconsin Stevens Point 6-4 in the elimination game. The team ended up in the elimination game because of a 7-5 loss to Salisbury on Saturday.
MARIETTA, OH
Your Radio Place

I-70 Intermittent Closures at State Street in Zanesville

JACKSONTOWN, Ohio — Crews are starting their work to demolish the State Street bridge over I-70 in Zanesville. The Ohio Department of Transportation announces motorists can expect overnight, intermittent closures of I-70, while the demolition is being done. ODOT expects the closures will last no longer than 15 minutes...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Noble County hit by some of the highest gas prices in Ohio

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio gas prices continue surging to all-time highs as price hikes pinch the pocketbooks of drivers around the country, but it is severely hitting local residents. Auto club AAA said the current average price for regular-grade gas in Ohio is $4.83 a gallon, the highest...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

State Route 666 to Close for Slide Repair

JACKSONTOWN, Ohio — A portion of State Route 666 in Muskingum County will be closed June 6th through June 10th for a slide repair. The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the closure will be from Bateman Road to Culbertson Road. The official detour route is State Route 60 to...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Contract Awarded for Muskingum County Courthouse Alarm System

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Work will begin soon for installation of a new fire alarm system for the Muskingum County Courthouse. The County Commissioners Thursday awarded the contract to James Electric in Zanesville for $140,000. The project’s estimated cost was $150,000. The commissioners advertised for the new system earlier this...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

