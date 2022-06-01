Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run Wednesday on southeast side of Indianapolis identified

Update: This story was updated June 2, 2022 with more information about the deceased.

A 29-year-old bicyclist died Wednesday morning after a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle on the southeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the collision shortly before noon in the 3000 block of South Rural Street . The bicyclist, identified by the Marion County Coroner's Office as Kayla Bowling, was taken to a hospital where she died.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene. A description of the vehicle involved in the crash was not available for released as of Thursday morning.

