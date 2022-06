A few weeks ago, an amazing 8-year-old by the name of Darnell Gaffney, Jr. aka “DJ”, saw a few people sitting outside of a restaurant asking for help. He curiously asked his mother why they were there, and she explained that they were in need of food and shelter. Later that evening, DJ was still thinking about what he had seen earlier at the restaurant. He let his mother know that he wanted to donate a portion of monies he received for his birthday and making the honor roll to the homeless.

EAST CHICAGO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO