ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

D.J. Jones brings big-play ability to Broncos’ defensive line

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gs0Dp_0fx6bOGH00

The Denver Broncos needed to improve their run defense this offseason, and they did so in part by signing veteran defensive lineman D.J. Jones to a three-year, $30 million contract.

Jones totaled 126 tackles (23 behind the line of scrimmage), nine quarterback hits, seven sacks, three pass breakups and three forced fumbles in five years (61 games) with the 49ers. He’s now looking to build on those numbers in Denver.

“Dominate here,” Jones said on May 24 when asked what the next step forward in his career is. “I feel like I made a mark in San Francisco, but I think it’s time to bring that here and help this community and help this team. I’m here to do whatever they need me to do.”

One of Jones’ teammates in San Francisco, cornerback K’Waun Williams, also signed with the Broncos this offseason. Williams has witnessed firsthand what Jones is capable of on the defensive line.

“A lot, man,” Willams said earlier this month when asked what Jones brings to the defense. “A lot of explosion, and a lot of big-play ability. He runs after the ball, and he makes a lot of big plays out there. Having him come with me from San Fran has been great in us learning, adapting, and embracing a new scheme.”

Jones has big expectations for Denver’s defensive line this season, saying he believes the unit can rank No. 1 in the NFL if they stay healthy. He also has big expectations for himself, aiming to top five sacks in 2022.

“I think this is the perfect scheme to do it,” Jones said of his five-sack goal. “It’s the perfect group of guys to work with and better myself in that …. I think everybody’s goal is to be first-team, second-team, Pro Bowl and things like that to be recognized by coaches and players. [Also], just dominate. That’s all I want to do — be a wrecking ball.”

A wrecking ball? Yup. That’ll do.

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Lynch: 'Deebo will be part of the 49ers this season'

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch reaffirmed his intentions to retain Deebo Samuel. "We haven't traded him, and I'd be a fool to trade him, so yes, Deebo will be part of the 49ers this season," Lynch said Wednesday night, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Samuel requested a trade...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns

It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Denver Broncos
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Whitworth reveals he wrote Mike Brown a letter before split with Bengals

The mistake that was the Cincinnati Bengals letting Andrew Whitworth get away has been well-documented at this point. But Whitworth just dropped at least one new interesting detail while talking about the split all those years ago, a split that sent the Bengals into a downward spiral in the offensive trenches and Whitworth himself to multiple Super Bowls.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

49ers DC Ryans reveals how Verrett's return is helping newcomers

SANTA CLARA -- 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is excited to have Jason Verrett back at 49ers headquarters. The veteran cornerback has had incredibly bad luck with injuries but when healthy has been one of the best in the game. Verrett has already been seen on the practice field watching and coaching up the secondary at OTA practices during the offseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy