Library concert series celebrates 30

The DeForest Area Public Library will continue its 30-year tradition of hosting free, outdoor concerts by hosting eight performances this summer: four afternoon performances in June at the Village Green, a small park across from the Library at the corner of Ethun Place and Library Street, followed by four evening performances on Market Street with the Library building providing a beautiful backdrop and much-appreciated shade.

Concerts in the Park will begin Tuesday, June 7 at 1 pm and go through Tuesday, June 28. Concerts on Market Street will start Tuesday, July 5 at 6:30 pm and conclude Tuesday, July 26.

The 2022 Concerts at the Rocks will kick off Tuesday, June 7 at 1 pm with Junebug and Beni Daiko. Junebug, also known as Junko Yamauchi Stewart, is a DeForest resident who is a multi-talented musician and educator who is locally known for her Music with Junebug programs at the Madison Children’s Museum. She is also the founder of Beni Daiko, Madison’s premiere mainland Japanese taiko drumming group. “Beni” means “deep red” in Japanese, representing Madison, and “Taiko” means drum. Their goal is to teach, preserve, and perform the ancient art of Taiko drumming, a form of traditional Japanese musical expression that combines mental discipline and physical demand. They invite everyone to join--no experience or auditions necessary.

If you come for the concert, stay for the nearby Village of DeForest farmers market season opener. The market will be on the non-traffic portion of DeForest St. near Fireman’s Park and the village government buildings.

The farmers market hours are 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The first week will include a June Dairy Month kickoff as 4-H club members distribute free ice cream sandwiches.

A busy week for Fireman’s Park kicks off June 4 at 9 a.m. with the Dragon Art Fair.

Another summer series in Fireman’s Park resumes June 10 with the next Friday Flicks movie in Fireman’s Park. There will be a bike rodeo at 5:30 p.m. for proper fitting and bike safety reminders. You can pre-register for the event, which will include a drawing for a new bike.

The DeForest Area Public Library’s 2022 Summer Concert Series is generously sponsored by an anonymous music lover, DMB Community Bank, Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library, Parkside LLC, Paulson Development LLC, TDS Telecom, and the LINKages Committee.

The Library launched its first Concerts in the Park series on June 8, 1992, in the Market Square Gazebo, which is now the Veterans Park Gazebo. The series has undergone a number of changes since then. Concerts in the Park were held in the Fireman’s Park shelter until the park was redesigned and a new band shell was built in 2018. A generous donation helped create a new kid-focused, afternoon series, Concerts at the Rocks, expanding the series to a total of eight performances in 2018.

A global pandemic couldn’t even put a stop to the Library’s summer concerts. Concerts in the Park became a drive-in concert series for the summer of 2020 due to public health limitations on in-person gatherings. Musicians performed on the Market Street steps of the Library while concertgoers listened and watched from their cars along Market Street. Performers and audience members alike discovered that the new location and the library building offered shade from the hot summer sun and great acoustical support. Market Street became the new home for the evening concerts.

The 2022 Summer Concert Series at the DeForest Area Public Library

Concerts at the Rocks

Tuesdays in June at 1 pm, Village Green (corner of Ethun Place & Library Street)

June 7: Junebug & Beni Daiko, Japanese taiko drumming

June 14: Wendy & DB, kindie duo

June 21: David Landau, storyteller & musician

June 28: Elmore Lawson, drum circle

- Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for the concerts.

Rain location: Library Community Room.

June 14: Wendy and DB, kindie duo

The Library is excited to welcome Wendy & DB, an award-winning kindie duo from Chicago, for their DAPL debut. They write and perform songs about science, nature, diversity, animals, safety, and the arts with two guitars, a ukulele, and their voices. Their unique style is reflected in the music and catchy lyrics along with their vocal harmonies. They examine the world with curiosity and what you experience is just plain fun! Wendy and DB’s live shows for pre-school age children and families explore a variety of instruments and joyful props that get everyone moving, singing, and dancing. Wendy and DB write their songs with inclusion, diversity, love, kindness, and family values.

June 21: David Landau, storyteller and musician

David Landau, a DAPL favorite and award-winning musician and entertainer, will return to the Library on June 21. A former first grade teacher, he travels to elementary schools, preschools, and libraries to perform musical programs that are educational, entertaining, and motivating. David’s programs are an extension of his favorite part of teaching, which is helping children understand themselves and the world around them. His personal appearances are upbeat musical programs that keep children engaged and constantly thinking. The kids sing some, move some, act some, dance some, shout just a little bit, and laugh a bunch. The adults just sit back and enjoy the show.

June 28: Elmore Lawson, drum circle

Concerts at the Rocks wouldn’t be the same without Elmore Lawson and his drum circle program. He has been with us since the beginning. He returns June 28 to introduce people of all ages to a variety of world percussion instruments and to lead a simple drum circle that includes rhythms, chants, call and response, and solo phrases. Participants can try playing different drums and percussion instruments while learning how to work as a group and listen to one another in a non-judgemental way. He uses a playful, expressive and energetic environment to collaborate to create music as a community. Elmore incorporates songs from African, South American, Asian, and Native American cultures and leads participants in traditional chants and rhythms from the different cultures.

Concerts on Market Street

Tuesdays in July at 6:30 pm, at the Market Street entrance of the Library

July 5: Echoes of Camp Randall with Bucky Badger

July 12: Tony Rocker, Elvis tribute artist

July 19: Hoot ‘n Annie, vocal centric string band

July 26: Bobby Way Duo, vocalist & entertainer

- Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs for the concerts; a limited amount of grassy space is available for blankets.

- Cub Scout Pack 35 will be selling refreshments, including popcorn and rootbeer floats.

Rain location: Library

July 5: Echoes of Camp Randall with Bucky Badger

Members of the UW-Madison Marching Band will march back to the Library to provide their annual kick-off to Concerts on Market Street on Tuesday, July 5. Bucky Badger and the band members will have the audience up, singing and dancing, to the sounds of an extended 5th-quarter performance.

July 12: Tony Rocker, Elvis tribute artist

Tony Rocker will have Market Street rocking when he returns to the Library’s summer concert series July 12. Born in Milwaukee, Tony was greatly influenced by Elvis, Sam Cooke, and Dion, among others. He has brought Elvis’ music to life for more than 20 years, working diligently to master the King’s mannerisms, hand gestures, vocals, and dance moves. Tony strives to present authentic performances, wearing exact replicas of Elvis’ jumpsuits and singing in the same keys. He has performed in Haiti, Jamaica, San Diego, Memphis, and Branson, as well as many other locations.

July 19: Hoot ‘n Annie String Band

Audience members should get ready to kick up their heels with Hoot ‘n Annie, a vocal centric string band, on July 19. Be prepared to enjoy a hootenanny– essentially a folk song party–packed with songs that are fun to sing in harmony backed by fiddle, banjo, mandolin, harmonica, cello and guitar.

Hoot ‘n Annie” comes from the Scottish word ‘Hootenanny,” meaning “celebration” and / or “party”, most closely associated with Hogmanay. With the Scots being one of the biggest groups of settlers in the Appalachian region of North America (bringing with them their whisky-making tradition and methods, leading to the area’s “moonshining” tradition) it is not surprising that hootenanny became an Appalachian colloquialism, although it became used in early 20th-century America as a placeholder name to refer to things whose names were forgotten or unknown. In this usage it was synonymous with thingamajig or whatchamacallit, as in: “Hand me that hootenanny.” Hootenanny was also an old country word for “party”. Nowadays the word most commonly refers to a folk music party. So, that’s the Hoots. They’re a folk party thingamajig.

Hoot ‘n Annie is made up of 5 friends that play in several bands in and around Madison. Daithi “the fiddler” Wolfe on fiddle is in too many bands to mention them all, but you may know him from The Currach Irish Trio and Yid Vicious. Prentice Berge on guitar (Prentice is a Mt. Horeb native, graduating from MHHS in 1981 before going on to St. Olaf College where he majored in music) and he also plays in County Hwy PD with Daithi, and often gigs with the Mad City Jug Band. Michael Bausch is on guitar and harmonica and also plays in the Wright Combination. Cindy Murphy is the multi-instrumentalist of the group, playing cello, mandolin, banjo and tenor guitar. Yes, her house looks like a magical music store full of rare and beautiful instruments. Their newest member, Tim ‘the librarian” Haub who has been playing with them regularly since 2014, officially became a member of Hoot ‘n Annie String Band in the summer of 2019.

July 26: Bobby Way Duo, vocalist & entertainer

Master entertainer, Bobby Way, will close out the 2022 summer concert series on July 26 with a rollicking good time. Based in Milwaukee, he promises to dish up a tasteful blend of music, entertainment and comedy. Bobby accompanies himself on guitar, trumpet and sax aided by state of the art computer driven keyboards to give you a “full band” experience. He provides an infectious, crowd-pleasing feast of entertainment that will have you asking for more.

Bobby will delight you with his parade of timeless classics and recent hits. From Frank Sinatra to Garth Brooks — Glenn Miller to Smash Mouth — all are performed with style, personality, first class comedy, and dedicated professionalism. He customizes every performance based on the tastes and ages of his audiences and provides a large base of tunes ranging from big band, oldies, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, country and current pop music.