Man arrested in repeat vandalism at Tacoma home

Tacoma Police SUV File photo of a Tacoma police vehicle. (KIRO 7 News)

TACOMA, Wash. — A man accused of repeatedly vandalizing a Tacoma woman’s home was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

On May 25, officers spoke with a woman who lives in the 100 block of East 68th Street, about a man who had broken windows at her home.

Tacoma police said that in the last two weeks, they had also taken reports about the same man damaging the woman’s fence and throwing a dead animal into her yard.

The woman said she had recently moved into the neighborhood and had no idea why the man was targeting her home.

The victim shared video footage of the man vandalizing her property with police and local media, and community members who saw it were able to identify the suspect.

The information was passed on to police, and detectives arrested a 45-year-old man at a Tacoma home.

He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on two counts of second-degree malicious mischief.

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2022 Cox Media Group