Arlington resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery Powerball prize

 5 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Arlington is home to many things, Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and some incredible local food spots among many other wonderful things. Now, it’s also home to a seven-figure Texas Lottery winner.

PREVIOUS: $1 million winning Texas Powerball ticket sold in DFW

The Texas Lottery reports an Arlington Resident has recently claimed a $1 million prize from the May 23 Powerball drawing. That big winning ticket was sold at A&R Food Store on Poly Webb Road.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. The ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn, but missed the red Powerball number falling short of the jackpot prize. I don’t think any complaining will transpire over winning $1M though.

“Powerball jackpots currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the
jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field
of 26 numbers. Drawings occur each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.”

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio resident wins $3 million in scratch ticket

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident is the big winner after claiming the top prize in a Texas Lottery scratch off ticket. The winner is choosing to stay anonymous and not give out their identity. The winning ticket was the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular.
