Donnie (Hoss) Gifford, 55, of Brownwood

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing Lemonade day, a youth entrepreneurship, educational program to Brown County this year. The Chamber believes this program and experience will inspire and equip our city’s next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders! Lemonade Day is an experiential, educational program for elementary and middle school age children that teaches them the process of starting and then running their very own business… a lemonade stand. On Brownwood Lemonade Day, children will be able to set up their lemonade stand businesses throughout the city.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO