Brownwood, TX

Donnie (Hoss) Gifford, 55, of Brownwood

By rwturner
koxe.com
 4 days ago

Donnie (Hoss) Gifford, age 55, of Brownwood passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home. A graveside service for Donnie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, at Clear Creek Cemetery in Bangs. A visitation will be held from 6...

www.koxe.com

koxe.com

Knoxie Ann (Brown) Gore, 86, formerly of Brownwood

Knoxie Ann Gore, 86, of Brownfield, Texas formerly of Brownwood, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. Her family will host a visitation on Tuesday from 6 to 8 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Eastlawn...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

James Henry Smith, 76, of Brady

Funeral service for James Henry Smith, 76 of Brady, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
BRADY, TX
koxe.com

Daniel Milton Ulrich, 70, of Lake Brownwood

Daniel Milton Ulrich, age 70, of Lake Brownwood, passed away May 27, 2022. A memorial service for Daniel will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 8, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Daniel was born on Monday, May 26, 1952 to Alfred and Hulda Werner Ulrich in Rupert,...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Lemonade Day Brownwood is coming August 13th

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing Lemonade day, a youth entrepreneurship, educational program to Brown County this year. The Chamber believes this program and experience will inspire and equip our city’s next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders! Lemonade Day is an experiential, educational program for elementary and middle school age children that teaches them the process of starting and then running their very own business… a lemonade stand. On Brownwood Lemonade Day, children will be able to set up their lemonade stand businesses throughout the city.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Randal Gene Leatherman Jr., 36, of Coleman

Randal Gene Leatherman Jr., 36, of Coleman, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. The family will host a visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service...
COLEMAN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Popular SteakHouse Coming to San Angelo Soon

SAN ANGELO, TX — An extremely popular steakhouse restaurant is making plans to open in San Angelo soon.  According to the City of San Angelo Building Permits Department, a building permit to construct a $2 million LongHorn Steakhouse has been submitted. The building is permitted in the 3900 block of West Loop 306 inside the Sunset Mall parking lot. San Angelo LIVE! reached out to the mall but they could not comment on the issue.
SAN ANGELO, TX
theflashtoday.com

Man killed by buffalo in Erath County

A man was killed on Monday, May 30, following an incident on a property in Erath County. According to the Erath County Sheriff’s Office, “On May 30th at around 1255 hours deputies responded to an EMS call at 65756 I-20, Erath County. The reporting person stated a male had been gored by a buffalo in his pelvic region. The witnesses on scene attempted life saving measures that were ultimately unsuccessful. Erath County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrived and conducted their investigation.”
ERATH COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Six Receive Sentences in District Court

According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, the following felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Justin Hayden Brown pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver-Drug Free Zone and was sentenced to Fifteen (15) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Further, Brown, on probation for the state jail felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance was revoked and sentenced to Two (2) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, State Jail Division.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Brown Co. Child Welfare Board Says Thanks to Two Local Businesses

Two local businesses received pizza parties for outstanding efforts to obtain donations to the Brownwood/Brown County Child Welfare Board’s Rainbow Room. Employees went all out to sell “raindrops” to customers with all the funds going to purchase clothing and necessities for children under CPS care. Box N Mail and Doc’s Drug Store – Brownwood were both honored with pizzas courtesy of Little Caesar’s Pizzas and soft drinks donated by board members.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Storm Complex at Abilene approaching DFW

SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON…. AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS OVERNIGHT.. TOMORROW…PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY…WITH ISOLATED. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE ANY TIME. HIGH NEAR 88 / LOW NEAR 70. WINDS SOUTHEAST 10-15 MPH. SUNDAY…SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, WINDY AND WARMER.. HIGH NEAR 94 / LOW NEAR 75. WINDS...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

North Texas Man Indicted for Deviant Assault by Grand Jury in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – A Lewisville teen was indicted by a grand jury in Tom Green County this past month for sexually assaulting a child.  As previously reported, on Jan. 4, 2021, detectives with the San Angelo Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division received a report from Texas Child Protective Services alleging that a 13-year-old girl in San Angelo had been sexually assaulted by an adult. In the report it detailed that the assailant, Byron Bowie, 19, of Lewisville, sexually assault the child on Nov. 15, 2020.  At some point in the investigation the detective met with Bowie and had a…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Excessive Heat Warning in Effect This Afternoon

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued today for Brown, Callahan, Coleman, McCulloch, Taylor and San Saba counties in the KOXE listening area. The heat warning starts at 1:00 pm and will go through 9:00 pm. Temperatures of 105 or hotter are expected today which will create an increased likelihood of heat related illnesses, including heat stroke and heat exhaustion, especially for those participating in outdoor activities. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Never, ever, leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles, not even for a few minutes.
SAN SABA, TX
koxe.com

Suspect In Custody After Social Media Post Threatening BISD Campus

According to a post on the Brownwood ISD Facebook page Wednesday morning:. Late last night (May 31), Brownwood ISD (BISD) received word that a man made a social media post about Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and C4 explosives being on a BISD campus. Brownwood Police Department and BISD staff have...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brown County Burn Ban Lifted for One Week

The Burn Ban in Brown County has been lifted for one week. That was the action taken Monday morning, June 6, during a meeting of Brown County Commissioners. Commissioners urge everyone who needs to conduct a burn to be very careful and be mindful of the wind. Avoid burning during gusty wind. Commissioners will reconsider the Burn Ban when they next meet on Monday, June 13.
BROWN COUNTY, TX

