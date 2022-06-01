Evansville man accused of throwing boiling water on man, swinging axe at woman

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — Police arrested an Evansville man Tuesday after he allegedly swung an axe at a woman and doused a man in boiling water, inflicting fourth-degree burns.

The alleged assault stemmed from a dispute over the use of a bathroom, police said.

Wayne L. Clardy, 60, faces five charges, including battery with a deadly weapon and battery inflicting serious bodily injury, both Level 5 felonies.

Police said the assault occurred in the 220 block of South Bedford Avenue on or around May 29. According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Clardy contacted police himself to report he'd been in a fight and that "his heart is hurting."

EPD Detective Jackie Lowe spoke with one of the alleged victims at Ascension St. Vincent, who said Clardy assaulted him after an argument about him taking too long in the bathroom.

According to the man, Clardy swung an axe at a woman who'd stepped between the men to break up the argument.

The woman told police she was able to block Clardy's axe on the first swing, but the second swing hit a wooden cabinet just above her head.

The male victim then reportedly punched Clardy in the face in self defense and followed Clardy into the kitchen, the affidavit states. Both victims told police Clardy then threw a pot of boiling water on the man.

The male victim told detectives he was going to be flown to an Indianapolis burn unit to receive treatment for third-degree burns to his back and fourth-degree burns to his leg.

Doctors initially held Clardy at St. Vincent overnight to monitor his elevated heart rate, police said, but he has since been booked in the Vanderburgh County jail. He's being held without bond.

Clardy's first court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

