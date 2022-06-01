ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Dr. Cecilia Murillo stepped up to provide care after two mass shootings hit close to home

By Rafael Carranza, El Paso Times
 5 days ago

UVALDE, Texas – Dr. Cecilia Murillo was going about a typical Tuesday morning for her. She had lots of patients on her schedule at the Uvalde Family Practice Association, where she provides general medicine services to residents of this medically underserved community located about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

But around noon, rumors began swirling among the staff about a lockdown at one of the local schools and a possible shooter. With nothing confirmed, staff at the clinic carried on as best they could, trying not to get distracted.

But then they received a request for any medical staff available to immediately head to the Uvalde Memorial Hospital. It was there, as soon as Murillo walked in, that the magnitude of what had transpired earlier that day became clearer.

“Anyone who's been in a crazy ER trauma center level one knows how chaotic it looks, but it's actually very organized,” Murillo said. “So, I just walked in and was directed to where I needed to go. And that's what I did.”

There was a lot of activity inside the hospital. Murillo described it as an all hands on deck situation. Any medical staff in the town that could be spared was there tending to the victims.

Murillo said she helped treat some of the victims who had received gunshot wounds to their limbs, and providing them with psychological first aid given the trauma they had experienced. It was from the victims that she began to piece what happened.

'He was our baby': Families share stories of those who died in Uvalde school shooting

“I didn't get all the details,” she said. “What they stated and ended up getting fleshed out as the news reports came out.”

She was also tasked with inspecting the remains of the some of the victims to look for skin and dental features that could help identify them so authorities could notify their families.

She eventually learned that an 18-year-old gunman had entered Robb Elementary School and unleashed a deadly flurry of bullets on unsuspecting children. Nineteen fourth-grade students and two teachers died.

El Paso Walmart shooting hits close to home for doctor

This was the second time a mass shooting had hit so close to home.

Murillo is an El Paso native. On Aug. 3, 2019, she traveled to her hometown for a family event from Lubbock, where she had spent nine years going to college and medical school. While in El Paso, she had planned to go shopping that Saturday, but their plans got delayed.

Then she heard that a 21-year-old gunman had driven to El Paso and opened fire at a Walmart, killing 23 people. Murillo described feeling a great sense of helplessness at the time. She had to leave days after the shooting to get back to school, so she was unable to grieve with her community. She had classmates in Lubbock who lost loved ones.

“It was really hard watching it from afar,” she said.

Now Uvalde joins El Paso in a growing list of communities hit hard by these types of tragedies.

“It hurts just as equally. Each time,” she said. “Maybe a little bit more, because I'm going to be dealing with it and I'm going to be having to take care of this community and everyone affected for years after this.”

But caring for this community is what brought Murillo to Uvalde in the first place.

Murillo arrived in August after finishing her residency in Lubbock. She said she was looking for a community she could get to know well and that she could become a part of. She also knew about the need for providers in the area.

Uvalde County is designated as a medically underserved area by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration. The designation means there’s a lack of access to primary health care services. Additionally, one in four residents are uninsured, according to the latest U.S. Census data.

'It was the wrong decision.': Officers didn't enter Uvalde classroom as kids kept calling 911

Now, residents also face collective grief on top of those other challenges. Murillo said she feels the resources are there to help the town recover in the long run, especially with mental health services for classmates and families.

State government announced Friday a series of services for Uvalde residents, those impacted directly or indirectly by the shooting. They set up a help line for the town’s residents, operated by the state’s health agency at 888-690-0799.

In addition to providing counseling services, state agencies are boosting support and benefits such as worker compensation and childcare services

Murillo said she hopes the state and country will learn lessons from this shooting to avoid future ones, but said change has been elusive after other tragedies. .

As a physician, new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stood out to her. It showed that gun-related deaths had overtaken car crashes as the leading cause of deaths among children and teenagers.

“We all agree that that this shouldn't have happened,” Murillo said. “And we all we need to make some change. This has been going on for too long and there's been too many tragedies.”

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Dr. Cecilia Murillo stepped up to provide care after two mass shootings hit close to home

