SAN ANTONIO — As we get into the dog days of summer, there are several summer school meal programs around the San Antonio area. Several of the programs kick off on Monday. They're offering free breakfast and lunch for kids at three campus locations beginning on Monday. Breakfast and lunch will be available Monday through Thursday at Morningside and Startzville elementary schools, with the exception at Danville Middle School, which transitions to Tuesday through Thursday, June 28 to July 26. To find a nearby site, text "food" to 877-877. Children must be present to get the food.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO